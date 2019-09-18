Zombieland Double Tap – Review, Insights, Opinion and Spoilers.

Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin are back again in the zombie head busting game. Well, you have seen a lot of zombie movies and what do you expect to see in a zombie movie, little bit horror, thrill and suspense just like in The walking dead with the twist of drama.

But Zombieland came up with this distinct variety of a zombie movie. I know right? Who would have thought that the combination of comedy and horror at the same time will work on the audience? But they did it and again come up with the second installment of Zombieland.

Cast of Zombieland Double Tap

Original cast – Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone Abigail Breslin

New cast – Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson, Avan Jogia, Thomas Middleditch

The requel of Zombieland Double Tap was released on 2nd October 2009, and it did an amazing job at the worldwide box office with whooping the amount of total collection. And this time after one whole decade, this is going to release on the 18th of October.

They almost missed the date 10th anniversary of Zombieland. If they had fixed the date of 2nd October, it could have been more fun to watch on its 10th.

What’s in Trailer

Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock as main leads enter the America heartland while fighting with several kinds of zombies on their way. They enter in the white house and chill out for a while, during that time they meet to a need survivor ditzy Madison (Zoey Deutch).

Somehow the little sister of Wichita, little rock gets separated from them and meets with a guy named Berkley, and they become friends. Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita (Stone) start their search for Little Rock (Breslin). In the end, they encounter some of their doppelgangers. The trailer has nothing much to show but hoping the movie has more to entertain us.

Theme Park Climax

Do you remember the requel had a theme park climax, of course, you do. But this time they have most of the scene while driving or more of a road trip zombie adventure. sounds exciting to watch. At the climax one of the character gonna be dead this time according to some of the followers of Zombieland on twitter and social sites but know official announced by sony though.

Cast Who Won’t be in Zombieland 3

Well, as a lot of people have watched the trailer of Zombieland Double Tap. besides, you can find soo many spoilers of the movie. However, the movie hasn’t released yet but still getting a number of predictions about the death of one member at the end of the Zombieland double Tap. what do you think? Who would be the one?

Twitter Tweet

This is interesting that some of the fans are retweet about the upcoming parts of Zombieland in advance. I know these false predictions doesn’t have any meaning but still here is that one of the fans has to say about upcoming in two decades

“Zombieland 1: Welcome to Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland 2: Double Tap (2019)

Zombieland 3: Next Level (2029)

Zombieland 4: End Of The Line (2039)”

Bottom Line

This is going to be very interesting to see whether the predictions are correct or not. As I have already watched the first part of Zombieland, which was pretty crazy and interesting to watch, made my hopes high for the Zombieland Double Tap.

It will be amazing to the original cast and some new cast of the movie. So, what do you think guys, how Zombieland Double Tap gonna turn out to be, good or bad? Tell me in the comment section below.