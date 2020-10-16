12 Easy Mirrorless Camera Tips to Help You Become a YouTube Superstar in 2020

Making a video from scratch is not as simple as one may think, and it includes many things, and various decisions need to be made. But one thing that undoubtedly is on the top of the list is choosing the right camera, and today, with millions of YouTube videos, vlogs, etc. to have followers and subscribers, one needs to stand out. The idea for a video is the essence, but the way you bring that idea to life by recording everything, is crucial, and it could be the tipping point between success and failure. We all know how mirrorless cameras can help in achieving that perfection, but for those who are not that familiar, here are some of the benefits.

They are smaller, great on film, and more economical. Mirrorless cameras also come with pro-grade features, best-in-class results, and they have also been developed alongside a new generation of objective built still lenses and video.

If you just purchased a mirrorless camera or plan to buy one and are looking for tips to improve your photography experience, check them out here for inspiration.

Now, when we know some of the main characteristics of Mirrorless cameras, we can explore, see its limits, and find out just how much it can offer, and also learn a few tricks to become a true superstar with some tips that most people often overlook.

1. Lighting in the Darkness

Darkness is no excuse for bad photography, and with mirrorless cameras, that can and will change. Since they display the effect of their exposure levels, you get a much better view of dark scenes than by using a DSLR viewfinder. This feature is particularly suitable when using a large Stopper ND filter during daytime and long exposure photography.

2. Gridlines for Viewfinder

Knowing some basic rules and composition principles is always helpful, but sometimes, everyone requires occasional support with composition, so the chance of seeing gridlines in the viewfinder is an advantage. With this version, there is much better control over your surroundings, which will make focusing on the important elements of photography much easier. Different cameras come with an array of grids, and therefore you must experiment to find the one that best suits you.

3. Electronic Degree

For those who are terrible at getting horizon levels, there is no need to worry anymore as it will no longer be a problem. Mirrorless cameras can display a level in their viewfinder, but this is only available in expensive DSLRs.

4. No Need to Adjust

They have image sensor-based autofocusing, meaning that they can autofocus without the requirement of micro-adjusting whatever lenses you have mounted. The sensor does everything, and even if the lens is slightly off, the sensor will fix it. This feature ensures that you will regularly get precise AF, even with subjects that are well off-center and fast lenses.

5. Previewing and Correcting White Balance

The way of reproducing white color based on the temperature of the light source, or in other words, the way the camera’s processors interpret colors in a photo, is called white balance.

Modern cameras have automated white balance mechanisms that are decent, but they are not faultless. Nonetheless, one can access white balance settings in the viewfinder or on a mirrorless camera display before taking a picture. This feature is particularly significant when you configure a custom white balance level or choose to use the white balance correction settings. In most situations, since white color is present almost everywhere, keeping the auto white balance option should work just fine.

6. Fast Lens Previewing

“Depth of field” refers to the range of distances from the camera within which the photographed objects will look acceptably sharp.

Normally, DSLR focusing displays max out at about f/28, which indicates that you will not get the correct view of the field depth with fast lanes. Mirrorless cameras don’t have such issues. That is incredibly useful for those who bought an f/1.4 or f/1.8 portrait lens.

7. Subject Awareness

AF systems are becoming more advanced, making it easy to shoot sharp objects. Face recognition is now widespread, and eye recognition is available in more and more models, which helps you get the essential aspect of a sharp image. The second one is crucial, as the camera will follow the eyes of your subject when one is in motion.

8. AF Points Next to the Edge of the Frame

The standard mirrorless camera has many more AF points than a similar DSLR. These points usually go much next to the image frame edge so you can capture your off-center subject sharply without the need to recompose and focus. Additionally, having many AF points ensures that they can easily track moving objects within the frame, making the shot sharp and accurate.

9. Several Form Factors

Their design makes them smaller than DSLR cameras, and they are still available in different sizes and shapes. The smallest ones usually have a viewfinder. Another benefit is that they are also lighter and more fitting for everyday carrying, unlike DSLR devices that already require a smaller bag or backpack. They cannot replace them completely, but as such, they can meet most of the requirements. The market for mirrorless cameras has flourished, and the pay/receive ratio is the main reason, along with the growing offer of lenses and other accessories. The myth that they deliver lower quality photos has been shattered, especially since they started sharing the sensor with DSLR cameras.

For those who prefer dual-handling, some of them come with optional battery grips and chunky grips. One can also choose one with the viewfinder in the center or one with it in the corner. There are numerous options, and to find the best model that suits you, evaluate a variety of models.

10. Silent Shoots

There are numerous places and times when capturing a perfect photo should be done as quietly as possible, like at a tennis or golf match or during a wedding ceremony. That is why the popularity of mirrorless cameras is increasingly growing since they offer precisely that, a silent shooting. Compared to DSLR, a big plus goes to quiet cameras as they will capture moments where DSLR would be interfering.

Thanks to eye/face detection and their snappy performance, creating portrait images makes more sense with mirrors cameras. What this feature also enables is better engagement with your model, which leads to them feeling much more relaxed and possibly quite unaware of the camera – ideal conditions for making perfect photos.

12.Aspect Ratio

When taking shots with the aspect ratio of the final picture in mind, you will more likely end up with a more robust composition. A mirrorless camera displays the aspect ratio cropped without frame lines and disrupting spots beyond, while DSLRs only show the selected aspect ratio.

Final Thoughts

With all these tips for, and advantages of mirrorless cameras, the choice is simple, and everything should work smoothly. And the only remaining thing is to relax, enjoy, and start your shooting.