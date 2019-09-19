Young Justice Season 4: Confirmed Date, Spoilers with Storyline

Ever since the 3rd season of DC comic Young justice ended, fans are speculating about the next season, young justice season 4.sometime before, its been rumor that the fourth season will be out by the end of this year but that is not happening any sooner and it seems that the creators going to release the fourth season in late 2020.

Well, if you want to abort reading this article you must because of some serious spoilers ahead.some of you haven’t watched season 3 of young justice, that’s why “spoilers alert”. Just don’t blame me later.

What happening with Young justice season 4?

I know you have a lot of question about season 4 of young justice but let’s start with this, on 21 of July, Weisman’s partner Brandon Vietti has confirmed thought twitter post that the production of young justice season 4 is going on and expected to release in 2020.

And also thanking the fans for their love and support for season 3 and before that. now this going to be interesting to see which part of the year this season going to air. DC universe has decided to give the young justice net stop for next year.

What is the problem season 3?

Well, if you have seen season 3 of young justice then there is no much for me to say as you know most of it, but the delay in airing the episodes of season 3 was on of the problem and they finally finished in the month of August.

Also, did you notice too many characters in season 3? Seriously, it was totally bugging the young justice by just putting random DC characters in between.

Things left by season 3

There are a lot of thing to notice, but the final shot and the after finale the post-credit sequence, that left everyone shocked and in suspense if there will be Jason Todd in season 4 or not. Yeah, definitely that will be quite interesting to see if they going to come up with Jason Todd or not. Young justice season 3 end up naming it black lighting and put the other member to rest as they have taken over.

Plot and Theme of Young Justice season 4

Details and plot of the young justice season 4 have not been disclosed yet, but some of the websites have confirmed that season 4 will have lesser episodes than the last installment. It seems like the legion of super-heroes will come to season 4 of young justice

Possibilities are high that the new season will more focus on Beast boy’s new outsider team. Also, there will center area of trafficking of metahuman teenagers during young justice season 4

Frequently asked questions | Young Justice Season 4

Q: Is season 4 coming?

A: Yes, the probably next year 2020

Q: Will Jason Todd will return in season 4?

A: Yes, Comic book resource mention of e Jason Todd in the upcoming season.

Bottom Line

Here is the thing, I know the young justice season 3 ended in a very unexpected way that created some serious suspense for the fan of young justice but nobody knows what will happen next as nothing been released yet other than the confirmation of season 4 to be out in 2020.

Not to mention you might see a bunch of more superheroes in next season. Keep your hopes high and let’s see when it gonna come out. Also let us know about what do you think, what can happen in season 4, any predictions of yours. Please do drop a comment in the comment box below.