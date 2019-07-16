Wynonna Earp all set to start its season 4

Wynonna Earp is not in television purgatory. After a month’s delay, which caused the sudden stop of the Western Syfy horror, several sources informed Vulture that the pre-production of the fourth season will start in autumn, and the photos will start in January 2020.

Cameras must have been running in the fourth season at the beginning of 2019, but it was not good for IDW Entertainment, a studio for Wynonna Earp. Various financial and management problems that have developed in 2018. They exploded in February: although Wynonna Earp was the flagship product of a comic book company in filmed entertainment (and its cost-effective budget), IDW simply did not do it. I have money for the fourth season.

Wynonna Earp is in trouble

When it became clear that the show is in trouble, fans – a.k.a. Earpers – have gathered around the #FightforWynonna hashtag. In winter and spring, they bought a series of billboards in Times Square, among other things, to raise awareness about the fight for the survival of the series. The fandom campaign Fandom repeated the adventures of the main character in the drama Syfa, which tells the story of a descendent of the raw language of Wyatt Earp, who is committed to protecting his community – and the world – against a multitude of supernatural powers of evil.

All you need to know about Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp is a supernatural television series on Western horror. The Canadian-American production developed by Emily Andras is based on the Beau Smith comic series.

Melanie Scrofano plays the main character of the series. The premiere of Wynonna Earp in the United States on Syfy on April 1, 2016. The series was presented in Canada on April 4th on the CHCH-DT channel.

On 23 July 2016. Extended to the second season announced on the Wynonna Earp panel at the Comic-Con in San Diego (SDCC). Originally scheduled for ten episodes, the season was increased to 12 episodes in October 2016.

In Canada, Wynonna Earp switched from CHCH-DT to Space on April 15, 2017. In anticipation of the debut of season 2, Space started broadcasting the same season. appointment with a special premiere of the two-episode series. The second season was previewed at Syfy and Space on 9 June 2017.

On July 22, 2017, David Ozer, president of IDW Entertainment, announced on the SDCC panel that the series has been extended to the third season and the debut is scheduled for 2018. Space announced the same day it commissioned 12 episodes of the third season, together with Syfy.

Andras scored an exciting group of fans, Wynonna Earp (called “Earpers”), who got the renewal. The third season debuted with a special recording on July 16, ahead of the official debut at Syfy and Space on July 20, 2018.

Final Words

21 July 2018 The renewal of Syfy and Space of the fourth season was announced at the SDCC. The season will consist of 12 episodes and the first is scheduled for 2019. On February 22, 2019, media sources reported that the start of fourth season production was delayed due to obvious financial difficulties at IDW Entertainment. On 2 July 2019, IDW Entertainment, SEVEN24 Films, Space and Syfy announced that the production of the fourth season, consisting of 12 episodes, would have to start towards the end of 2019 and the first is scheduled for summer 2020.