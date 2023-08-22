Wynn Al Marjan Island: UAE’s First Casino Opening in 2027

The United Arab Emirates’ first luxurious resort with a casino is planned to open in 2027. Wynn Resorts is getting ready to start construction on a 1,500-room casino resort in the city of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Wynn Al Marjan Island, as it will be known, is slated to be one of the region’s most luxurious resorts, nested amidst the breathtaking natural landscapes. In this article, we will explore in greater detail what we can expect from the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort and possible issues a casino resort in the United Arab Emirates may face.

Wynn Al Marjan Island: What to Expect

The construction of Wynn Al Marjan Island will cost an estimated $3.9 billion and span an area of approximately 250,000 square meters. This expansive resort will have 1,500 various accommodation options, ranging from luxurious rooms and suites to upscale villas.

For entertainment, it will house amenities such as health spas, theaters and cinemas, and gourmet dining. There will also be cutting-edge casino gaming facilities and shopping avenues. The development is a joint venture between RAK Hospitality Holding and Wynn Resorts, with ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC managing the construction process.

Embracing Nature: Wynn Al Marjan Island’s Panoramic Design

Marjan Island is a remarkable development in the Arabian Gulf and is made up of four man-made islands. These islands create over 7.8 kilometers of untouched beaches, complemented by a sprawling 23-kilometer coastline.

Nestled within this picturesque setting, the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort has been thoughtfully designed to echo its natural environment. It is designed in such a way that there are uninterrupted views of the beach, and horizon from nearly every angle of the resort.

A New Direction For UAE’s Hospitality Sector

The development of major developments such as Wynn Al Marjan Island signifies a shift in the way the UAE views its hospitality and tourism sectors. According to the forecasts, Wynn Al Marjan Island will draw up to 3 million visitors to Ras al Khaimah by 2030.

The increase in visitors is predicted to not only improve the local economy in the short term but it will also encourage the development of even more luxurious resorts as well as infrastructure projects needed to support the region’s growing tourist industry.

These developments are expected to make Ras al Khaimah one of the most wealthy and prominent tourist destinations in the Middle East. Local businesses, ranging from restaurants to craft sellers, also stand to benefit from a growth in the number of tourists to the region. In addition, if the area earns a reputation as a premier travel destination, other industries like real estate and transportation can also expect to see growth.

Licensing and Preparations Underway

Wynn’s CEO, Craig Billings, has stressed that they are diligently working towards securing all essential operational permits to launch Al Marjan Island as the first casino in the northern Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. While gambling is generally banned across the UAE, each emirate has the autonomy to set its own rules.

Ras Al Khaimah, where this project is situated, holds unique gambling regulations. Billings remains optimistic about acquiring the gambling license promptly, marking the establishment of the UAE’s inaugural casino. In addition, Wynn’s team has invested a year in comprehensive research on Ras Al Khaimah’s legal stipulations and property development standards to ensure a smooth and compliant project execution.

The Future of Gambling in the UAE: A New Beginning?

The United Arab Emirates, including bustling tourist hubs like Dubai, has a very strict stance when it comes to gambling. Both residents and visitors to the country are prohibited from engaging in any form of in-person gambling.

The only option that people in the region have to play casino games is to visit sites like casinoelarabs.com to find a trustworthy online casino that accepts players from the Middle East. This conservative attitude and the nation’s long-standing restrictions on gambling make the announcement of a casino resort a surprising and groundbreaking development,

It’s worth noting that the UAE Penal Code underwent a significant revision in November 2021, with the new amendments taking effect as of January 2022. Prior to these changes, the country’s legal position on gambling was unequivocal: participation in any gambling activity, whether at an official establishment or even informally among acquaintances, could lead to legal repercussions, hefty fines, and even prison time.

These latest regulatory changes could signal a shift in the UAE’s attitude toward gambling, ushering in a new age for the country’s gaming lovers. This transformation represents the UAE’s adaptability and regard for new leisure activities while maintaining cultural and traditional values.

Environmental Considerations and Sustainable Practices

Another important factor to consider with such large-scale projects is the environmental impact. The UAE has been at the forefront of adopting sustainable practices, and it would be expected that the Wynn Al Marjan Island incorporates eco-friendly design and sustainable operational practices.

Given the location’s pristine natural beauty, striking a balance between luxury and eco-responsibility becomes essential. This consideration ensures that while the resort offers unparalleled luxury, it does not do so at the expense of the environment.

Challenges and Concerns

There are a number of difficulties ahead, despite the anticipation of such an exciting project. In addition to licensing obstacles, conservative groups may worry about how a casino will affect culture. Wynn Resorts will have to carefully steer through these socio-cultural dynamics.

Additionally, like with any large-scale project, logistical and infrastructure issues will also need to be resolved, particularly as the anticipated launch date approaches.

Final Thoughts

The Wynn Al Marjan Island project highlights the UAE’s forward-thinking approach. Beyond the projected economic boost for the region, this project also signifies a transformative cultural shift, illustrating the nation’s readiness to adapt to the evolving global landscape. As 2027 approaches, all eyes will be on Ras Al Khaimah, keenly watching the unfolding of this historical project.