World Cup 2022 Betting the Complete Guide

England have booked their place at the World Cup in Qatar next year and despite the competition’s final line-up still to be confirmed, sportsbooks worldwide, from the United Kingdom to Canada, the United States to Australia are all offering odds on the Three Lions going all the way. Gareth Southgate’s side breezed through qualification, enjoying a six-point cushion over Poland and the chasing pack. It will be the team’s first major tournament since losing to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium in June. Missing out on what would have been the nation’s first

European championship winner’s medal on penalties was a bitter pill to swallow for everyone connected to England.

Have your say today

The players have dusted themselves down and shown a great team isn’t measured by their success, but how they respond to the hurt of their defeats. The leading online gambling sites featured at canadasportsbetting.ca are offering betting odds on the winner of Qatar 2022. Every sportsbook worth mentioning has England near the head of what is already a very competitive outright betting list.

In this article, we have assigned the help and advice of an online sports betting expert who explains how you can have your say on the next World Cup, listing the favourites and uncovering the underdogs worth keeping an eye on.

There’s everything you need to know, including the markets available, promotions and free bets, how to bet on football and watch the match using your smartphone. How to check you are getting the best odds and the steps needed to pay for your bets using Bitcoin.

Bitcoin gives you instant access

The most popular of the cryptocurrencies has arrived on the sports betting scene and is already creating waves. Not all sportsbooks accept Bitcoin at present but the best do and more betting apps are being added all the time. As it has done in other industries, Bitcoin has hit online gambling in a big way and bettors are excited. It allows them to wager on their favourite sports using a home computer or mobile app.

You can add funds instantly to your betting account, gambling on sports without delay and securing the best odds available. When you have bagged a winner, using Bitcoin means you’ll have access to your profits in seconds, much quicker than if you are dealing in debit cards like VISA and Maestro or e-wallets including PayPal and Neteller.

Qatar 2022 Guide

The next edition of the FIFA World Cup comes from Qatar but things will be a little different from what followers of the beautiful game may be used to. Due to the searing heat in the region, summer football isn’t possible so organisers have allowed the tournament to be played in winter, starting on the 21st November and ending on the 18 December.

Many of the 32 teams taking part have already qualified, but some regions remain in their qualifying stages while several teams, including Portugal, Scotland and Wales, face the lottery of playoff football. They must come through two games, a single-legged semi-final and then the final. Win both, and they secure their spot in Qatar.

The competition boasts nations from six confederations, with the games played across eight venues from five host cities. Each match will be broadcast worldwide by major television stations and live streaming sites, including those offered for free to registered members by betting apps. This will be the most-watched World Cup in history.

Betting Favourites & Outsiders

Bookies have moved swiftly to offer their betting odds on the winner of the World Cup, allowing members to get in early and secure a better price on their team. The earlier you bet, the bigger the odds should be on your pick.

Early betting favourites

Brazil

England

Spain

Belgium

Germany

Early betting underdogs

Italy

France

Denmark

Netherlands

Croatia

Betting markets

Bookies have been busy pricing up their Qatar 2022 winners book, and that is the only World Cup betting market available at present. The closer we get to the competition starting, and the more teams confirm their attendance, the more markets will become available. By the kick-off, traders will ensure there is something to suit all styles of bettors.

Here’s what you can expect to find

Outright

Top goalscorer

Name the finalists

Winner and top goalscorer double

Stage of elimination

Promotions

Betting apps will go promos crazy in the build-up to the World Cup 2022, battling to catch your attention and convince you to place bets with them over the competition. It will be a great time to be an online football bettor. You’ll be spoiled for choice, allowing you to hold out for the best deal.

Qatar 2022 offers

Free bet for new customers

Enhanced odds

Cashback if your team is knocked out in the groups

Profit boosts for winning accumulators

Enhanced each way on goalscorers

Live streaming

As mentioned already, it has been predicted that Qatar 2022 will be the most-watched World Cup ever. In no small part, that is down to major betting apps offering free live streaming of games. If you place a bet on the outcome of a match, you will be able to watch the play live on your desktop computer or smartphone app.

Never again will you suffer the hurt of missing your favourite team or players in action. The live streams are HD quality with clear sound, expert commentary, live scores, stats and in-play betting odds. Place bets, watch the match and stay on the lookout for any in-play wagers worth having.

Best Odds

It’s important to get the best odds on every bet you place at the World Cup, from the outright winner to each match. Taking anything less than the market best odds is simply giving the bookie the upper hand. Make your selections on the bets you want, then check any respected online gambling odds comparison site to see which bookie is the most generous with their offer. The site with the biggest price is the one you should trust with your stake money.