How to Win Cash & Prizes Playing Online Gaming Tournaments in 2020

Earning cash while playing games sounds like a dream come true for many of us. While there are many ways to earn money from playing games, online gaming tournaments are probably the most lucrative way. The amounts of cash and prizes you can win on them are often mind-boggling. It is not unheard of to have a cash purse in seven figures for the biggest tournaments.

They are organized for the most popular games, like Dota 2 and League of Legends. They even had a new term coined for these events, labeling them esports. Companies like ESPN, Twitch, and YouTube are prepared to pay millions to secure exclusive media rights. The biggest names in the gaming industry are fighting tooth and nail for the opportunity to be sponsors at these events. They add a pool of prizes to go with already enormous cash winnings. The downside is that the competition in these tournaments is very fierce and only the best players and teams have a chance of winning. Unlike playing online slots, which also offer a lot of opportunities to win big, esports tournaments require a lot of skill. These are some of the games you can choose from.

Biggest Gaming Tournaments – League of Legends World Championships

Released in 2009, League of Legends is a fairly old game. By 2013, it has become the most played online game of all time and is still holding that title, almost a decade later. The reason for its popularity is that it has a rather simple set of rules that are easy to learn, but hard to master. This makes it the ultimate esports game. The premier tournament is called League of Legends World Championships. Unlike many other tournaments, where all you have to do is pay the entrance fee, LOL WC is set up differently. If you want to participate, you have to win one of the regional tournaments. Only then will you get a chance to compete for the Summoner’s Cup and one million dollars cheque that comes with it.

Call of Duty Championship

Call of Duty is one of the most popular and successful franchises in the gaming industry. It consists of numerous titles, spanning the history of warfare from World War 2 to modern and even future times. Call of Duty Championship is played on the latest title each year. In 2018, it was Call of Duty: WWII, while in 2019, the players competed in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. To qualify for the CoD Championship, players must compete first in either The Call of Duty World League or Call of Duty Pro League. Only those with a sufficiently high rank in those two competitions can enter the Championship. In 2020, the organizers have decided to give amateurs a chance to compete for the prizes and have allowed them to enter both CWL Open Bracket and CWL Finals.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major Championships

Counter-Strike is probably one of the most iconic games on the planet. Originally, it started as a mod for Half-Life, but soon outgrew it and its latest version, called Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or CS: GO for short, is a standalone game. The biggest competition is called Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major Championships, or simply the Majors. It is held twice a year, hosting the best teams and players of the game. The prize purse is $1 million and is among the most prestigious tournaments in the world.

Preparing for Gaming Tournaments

Just having quick reflexes won’t get you far in competitive gaming. You also have to have a deep understanding of the game’s mechanics. For instance, it would be smart to know everything about how slot tournaments work if you are planning on joining one. You should also take a look at the most popular slot games, just to make sure you will be familiar with them, in case you aren’t already. Only then should you pack your bags and make hotel and travel reservations. Many people make the mistake of thinking that playing in a gaming tournament is the same as playing in their bedroom against their friends. Nothing could be further than the truth. The surroundings, the atmosphere, and the menthol approach are vastly different, and if you can’t adjust to that, you might as well give up and watch the whole thing on Twitch instead.

Make Sure Your Team Is Ready

Your team should be your biggest concern, especially if this is your first tournament. At this point, many players simply aren’t committed enough, and calls from your teammates canceling their participation are a common thing. You can’t do much about that, apart from keeping tabs on them and having replacements lined up. That way, you will have a player ready to jump in at the moment’s notice. Even with this system, it may be tricky if cancelation happens just days before the tournament. That is why the best strategy is to make sure all your teammates are committed before you accept them in the first place. Even so, life often finds a way of throwing us a curveball, and having replacements handy is always a smart idea.

Take Care of Your Money

If you plan on making a living from gaming tournaments, you need to make sure that you manage your money properly. Even if you don’t win, usually there is enough of a prize for lower places that can keep you going from one tournament to the next. To be able to do so, you need a tight budget discipline. One of the biggest savings measures is to carry your food and drinks. Buy a cheap cooler and pack everything you will need in it. This way, you will avoid paying those ridiculous prices people charge inside the venues during a tournament. This and several other handy tricks will keep you in the game long enough until you can score a big prize.