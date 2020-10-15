Will Christian Eriksen Stay in Inter Milan?

Although Christian Eriksen came from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan in January, 2020 for $30 million, he is not having a good time in his new club. He came to Inter as a star player only to find himself pushed away by a Head Coach Antonio Conte. It is not a secret that Conte did not want the player in the first place and he made it clear to Ausilio (Inter’s Sporting Director) about it. He would rather had Arturo Vidal (joined Inter in a summer transfer from FC Barcelona) or long term wish – Ngolo Cante. However, Eriksen was cheaper option and the deal was made. In terms of the quality, Eriksen is one of the best players in the world in his position. Why Conte is so stubborn in the idea to get rid of Eriksen is unknown for the broader masses.

With the start of the new season in Italian Serie A, it looked like that Conte is finally giving a chance to Eriksen. He started a match against Fiorentina in a 4-3 victory but in the next match he was benched. After the game against Fiorentina, Conte spoke well about Eriksen but the general opinion was that Conte is trying to protect his transfer value. Every decent club would want Eriksen in their squad, so if Conte remain firm in letting him go it is most likely certain that Danish international will leave in the winter transfer.

This video shows what is Erikson’s best quality (among other things):

One of the names that appear is Tottenham Hotspur. Many supporters of this London club are amazed with the idea. Imagine the team with Harry Kane in front, Bale and Son in the wings and maestro with ball behind them.

We can just wait and see how the situation will unfold in Inter and whether Eriksen will convince Conte to change his mind.

On the weekend, Inter play “Derby della Madonnina” against Milan on Sunday, 17.10. at 18.00h. This will be the perfect chance for Eriksen to convince Conte that he is capable for great things.