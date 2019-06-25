Will Batman star Robert Pattinson become James Bond after Daniel Craig?

After getting the long-awaited role as the next Batman in the next director of Matt Reeves, it seems that Robert Pattinson is on track to be accepted as the new face of franchise cinema. Acclaimed filmmaker Danny Boyle, whose next musical drama Ayer opens in India on July 12, revealed during an interview his choice of actor to complete the shoes of James Bond after Daniel Craig leaves the franchise after Bond 25 And it is none other than the hot Property of the time – Robert Pattinson.

For non-investors, Boyle was also supposed to be directing Bond 25

However, the British author chose to leave the project citing “creative differences” with the producers. During a recent interview, Boyle had also revealed that he thought he was not made for conventional franchising movies.

When asked about his opinion on who should play with the iconic British agent below, Boyle said that after seeing Claire Denis’ High Life, he was very impressed with Pattinson and that it suited him perfectly. About seeing Pattison as the next Bond, he said, through theguardian.com, “And it was very strange because he was sitting there thinking, ‘Oh, my God, you should get him to be the next Bond. How old was Connery? It’s done. “

There is talk of actors like Richard Madden and Idris Elba who will be considered for the role of James Bond next. However, there is only speculation and nothing is confirmed from now on. The next Bond movie will premiere in April 2020 and will see Rami Malek play the villain.

Meanwhile, the next James Bond movie has no title. Even the production studio and the crew members are using # Bond25 as their means to promote the film. In the next Bond movie, Rory Kinnear will return as Bond’s unconditional ally, Tanner. While it will be Naomie Harris playing the role of Eve Moneypenny.

There have been several rumors that Bond 25 will be the last film to present Daniel Craig as James Bond. More information will be published about it after the next spy and thriller movie debuts on the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves apparently wanted his leading actor to be in a distinct age bracket – around 30 years old.

This means that his version of Bruce won’t be a grizzled puncher like Ben Affleck’s incarnation, but neither will he mirror Gotham’s vision of a young Dark Knight.

Instead, THR says Pattinson’s billionaire crimefighter is “still trying to find his footing on his way to becoming the genius detective”.

The Batman is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021, while the 25th James Bond film will be released in the UK on April 3, 2020, and in the US on April 8, 2020.