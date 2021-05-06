One-night stands are a huge part of modern dating culture, but they just might not be for everyone. They’re awesome in their own way, they have their cons and they have their pros like everything in life, but for some, they might not be their thing. There are a multitude of reasons why they aren’t for everyone and I’ll try to cover some of the basic ones but also talk about why they’re awesome. Here are some reasons why a one-night stand isn’t for everyone.

The biggest reason why one-night stands aren’t for everyone is that loads of people are looking for a serious relationship and not just a hookup. Some people want to commit and they want someone they can spend active time with and fucking with a stranger right after meeting them seems way out of their boundaries. This is respectful, but I’m sorry for those people as they’re missing out on possibly some of the best sex in their lifetime, while they’re waiting for a soul-mate.

Others have problems with attachment and get attached too quickly and that’s why they should stay away from one-night stands. No one wants to have sex without commitments with someone who gets attached too quickly and no one who gets attached too quickly wants to spend the night with someone who doesn’t.

There are also those who struggle with anxiety issues. Nowadays most of the population has anxiety issues and are nervous when meeting new people, most of the folks have performance issues as well so that doesn't come as quite a shock. These problems are nothing new and nothing to be ashamed of, but anyone who's suffering from anxiety might not be quite cut for a one-night stand.

Bonus: Serious Love Relationships Bring Health Benefits

Okay, as we previously mentioned, one night stand is not for everyone. However, the question is – are serious love relationships for everyone? The answer to that question depends on your mentality and willingness to change your way of living and way of thinking.

Some people simply don’t feel comfortable being in a love relationship while others are afraid to start one because they had a bad experience in the past. However, we believe that everyone deserves love, care, and true happiness. Because of that, we believe that highlighting the health benefits of a serious love relationship is going to encourage you to start looking for a partner for the entire life.

Will you make a mistake? It may happen, no one can guarantee that. However, those mistakes can serve as a lesson for the future. Because of that, you should focus only on the true benefits of serious love relationships, and things will be much easier. Let’s start with the list!

Serious Love Relationship Prolongs Your Life

We know that some people may disagree that serious relationships and marriage are going to prolong life. People that are divorced or single will often disagree with this statement. However, if you find a person that understands who you are and what you need, happiness is guaranteed. When you laugh all the time, wake up happy, and enjoy, your immune system is becoming stronger and stronger. With a strong immunity, your body is becoming resistant to different diseases that viruses and bacteria can cause. Doesn’t this seem like an excellent reason to start looking for the love of your life?

Serious Love Relationships Boost Your Mental Health

There are moments when you are surrounded by millions of people and you still feel lonely. This doesn’t mean people around you are not your true friends. It can happen that they do not understand your concern. However, the person you spend your time the most will always know how you feel. It is a specific relationship that you can’t have with your friends.

Because of that, whenever you feel anxious or depressed, there is someone who will understand you. You will have a teammate that will help you solve all the problems that you have all the time. It is easier to find solutions under those conditions, isn’t it?

Serious Love Relationships Reduces the Sense of Pain

As previously mentioned, spending more time with the person you love makes you happy. Whenever you kiss someone you love or you simply spend time with that person, your organism is producing dopamine. It is a hormone that can be some sort of natural pain killer that will reduce sense of pain whenever you have a headache, toothache, or any other type of pain. Instead of taking medicines, it is much better to find the love of your life, isn’t it?

Serious Love Relationship Improves Your Sleeping Habits

There are many reasons why people can’t sleep appropriately. The main reason why you deal with insomnia is high levels of cortisol. It is a hormone that our organism produces whenever we deal with any kind of stress. However, different studies have confirmed that our level of cortisol reduces whenever we sleep with a person we love. Once again, this is a much better option than consuming sleep pills or any other medicine that can bring only short-term solutions.