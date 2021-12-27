8 Reasons why gamers are still in love with Nintendo Games

We enjoy a great video game if it’s an action-packed shooting expert or a challenging strategic planning game. It seems there is a fresh video game to try each day as technological advancements and game coders or developers continue to create new content.

When it comes to the world of video games, Nintendo is one such name that has a huge reputation among the gamers. Recently, Nintendo sparked outrage by delivering on its vow to kill off the Super Mario Bros., 35 battle royale and Super Mario 3D All-Stars. While those and other actions were substantiated as a way to make limited-edition releases feel more special, numerous players saw the removal of games or features as overly harsh. How does that benefit the players, after all? However, this is Nintendo. You know we can’t be angry with them forever!

Video Game World helping in Real Life

Video games can have a variety of positive impacts, ranging from memory, concentration, and social skills to elevated mood and solving problem. You can refer to this list of reasons video games are good for your brain.

1. Memory

Several video games necessitate a significant amount of strategy and the process to focus. You realize how essential it is to recollect where you discovered specific resources or where you must go next if you’ve ever built one’s civilization in Minecraft or ended up fighting for your living in Fortnite.

2. Decision Making

Fast-paced video games like Need For Speed or Call of Duty demand that you stay alert and make decisions quickly. These energizing games can also help you develop your decision-making skills in real life

3. Social Skills

Some think that video games result in poor social skills or separation, so the social benefits of video games have indeed been fiercely disputed. Extreme video gameplay, on the other hand, can have negative social consequences, whereas moderate video gameplay can encourage social skills and reduce nervousness.

8 Reasons why gamers are still in love with Nintendo Games

1. Nintendo games are easy to learn

When it comes to video games, one of the hardest things a company can do is create something for all. That is especially true when it comes to learning how to play a game. Nintendo has done this for many years with almost all of their games and never once did they receive any backlash from gamers. It is not easy to make a game and make sure the controls are easy enough that anyone can learn to play any game in a few minutes. Nintendo does this all the time.

2. Face of the company

Mario and Nintendo are one in the same. If you hear one of those words, chances are you will think of the other one first. When it comes to video games, there is hardly anyone in the world who has not heard about Mario. He is a legend in video games and has been since day one when Super Mario Bros. was released for the NES. Although they did not know it at the time, Mario would become the face of Nintendo.

3. Nintendo continues to innovate

Sony and Microsoft are currently engaged in a full-fledged technological armed conflict. They partake in innovative platforms like PlayStation VR and Xbox’s doomed Kinect, but their PlayStation business is built on old-school, control system gaming. Nintendo, on the other hand, isn’t just experimenting with new ideas. Since the release of the Wii in 2006, it has been actively pushing the industry in fresh and unique directions. Since the GameCube debuted in 2001, the business hasn’t published a “traditional” console in nearly two decades.

4. The market leader in portable gaming

Nintendo has had a virtual monopoly on handheld gaming for the past several decades. The 3DS, Nintendo’s last purely portable device, managed to sell over 75 million units. It’s more than some major housing consoles, such as the Xbox One, and Sony’s response, the PlayStation Vita, didn’t even crack the top ten. And, as we all know, the Switch can function as a regular home console as well as a handheld device, a feature that has contributed significantly to its success. Although handheld gaming isn’t for everyone, the numbers speak for themselves. It has a sizable following. The Switch is likely to expand the industry for handhelds as well. Nobody can get close to Nintendo here.

5. Everyone will have a good time

The switch is perhaps the most family-friendly play station in the industry, but it’s not just a matter of releasing a slew of games aimed at children. Many Nintendo games are so universally appealing that they can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Even if you enjoy games with large worlds, tough goals, and stunning graphics, there are times when it’s nice to sit down and play a game with a simple premise and only a few buttons to master. This is not to say that the Switch doesn’t have deep, challenging games, but you understand what you’re getting when you play a Mario game. It’s a simple platformer with a lot of fun and little uncertainty or despair.

6. Iconic video game franchises

People love Mario, which is why there was such a buzz around Mario 35 and 3D All-Stars in the first place. They are huge fans of Donkey Kong. They are huge fans of The Legend of Zelda. They are huge fans of Metroid. They are huge fans of Pokémon. Mario Kart is a racing game developed by Nintendo. Animal Crossing vs. Smash Bros. The list could go on and on.

7. Overall quality

It is tough to build a video gaming empire, like Nintendo, and spend over 20 years creating the best quality games on the market. That is not easy to do because it requires complete control over the developers and creation of every single game that is released for their consoles. Every single year, Nintendo comes up with some of the highest rated games in the entire video gaming community. In 2017, Nintendo launched three of the best games of the year. Even when the Wii U was failing, Nintendo was still releasing games that easily beat out the opposition.

8. Customer support

The latest generation of gamers tend to move fast and expect answers right away with very little effort or human interaction. Because of this, Nintendo’s customer support gets little respect. Even with that mind-set, Nintendo continues to provide the best customer support there is in the gaming community with their incredibly robust customer support website and a grab bag of intelligent Nintendo phone agents that will help you take care of all your problems involving your Nintendo console.

Conclusion

Nintendo isn’t perfect, but it does get a lot of things right. The Switch is a fun console that gives gamers a lot of choices in terms of software and how to play it.

But, in reality, as long as Nintendo is the only way to play Mario and many of gaming’s greatest franchises, there will always be plenty of love for the company.