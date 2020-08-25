Whole House Water Filter: A Necessity of the Modern Day

Those of us working from home or serving the “Stay Home Notice”, in our homes, are probably surrounded by calories and not exercising at all. There’s an important habit we can adopt in order to manage the ill effects of all that sugar and fat: drinking plenty of water.

While there isn’t any particular theory for figuring out the correct amount of water you need to consume during the day, what is rather important is to make sure you are drinking clean water. You can easily install a whole house water filter by Clean Air Pure Water, at home, and drink clean water throughout.

Here are the top 5 reasons why drinking filtered water is more beneficial:

1. No chemicals

The water treatment facilities use chemicals such as chlorine and chloramine to get rid of microorganisms. But these chemicals should not be present in the water that we consume. A filtration system would remove the chemicals and make it safer to drink.

2. Heavy metal substance removal

Depending upon the location, there may be a case where heavy metals such as mercury, lead or arsenic are present. These harmful metals should not be present in water and should be filtered out.

3. Save your money!

Nowadays there is more inclination of using bottled water. But if we add it all up, yearly it costs a lot. Having a whole house water filter eliminates the cost and dependency on bottled water.

4. The anti-oxidants

These substances are very important for our bodies and filtered water has low Oxidation Reduction Potential(ORP) scale. The lower, the better!

5. Better hydration levels

Studies have shown that filtered water consumption leads to better hydration levels. Filtered water is absorbed more quickly.

Our lifestyles have been such that we did not notice consuming filtered water, which has been mostly through the means of bottled water.

The lockdown has created a gap between the availability and accessibility of bottled water. This has caused many of us to look for more feasible solutions.

The Water Purification Industry has seen quite a bump in sales since the pandemic. People are also realising how much they are spending on bottled water and are moving towards household sustainability projects.

This is much needed as we can see below how the tap water available across the country is actually not safe to drink.

Let’s look at the water situation more closely.

National Crisis

According to an investigation by News21, about 63 million people, which is roughly one-fifth of the population of the United States, were left exposed to unsafe drinking water more than once in the past decade. Such findings emphasize on how farming pollution and industrial dumping in the last sixty years have damaged the local water systems.

Most of the age-old distribution pipes delivering water to millions of people throughout the country are vulnerable to leaks, breaks, bacterial growth and contamination.

Even if the water services are not interrupted by pipe breaks, miles of lead pipes are vulnerable to the risk of the toxic metal leaching into the supply water in the absence of oversight. Milwaukee alone has about 70,000 homes which are connected with these worn out lead pipes. Many residents feel that this is the reason behind the numerous cases of lead poisoning found among children.

According to the experts, contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal diseases, cancer and stunted development in children. Whereas having a whole house water filter can help get rid of those impurities and get clean drinking water.

Most of the big city systems have violated the EPA’s safety standards in the last decade and have potentially exposed millions of US citizens to the hazardous contaminants. Texas, California and Oklahoma were the top names for violating the EPA’s drinking water quality during the past decade. The crash of southern West Virginia’s coal mining industry also left most residents responsible for their own water systems, many of which date back to the days of the Civil War.

Around 15 million homes in rural America are exposed to the similar issue of contamination but don’t feel the need to install water treatment systems as they have private wells. Although the data available on this is limited, the fact is that wells in many states draw groundwater mixed with alarming levels of toxins.

Safe Water

Most of us are pretty careful about the kind of food we eat, but throw caution to the wind in the case of water. A whole house water filter can be bought online based on the modern principles of consumerism. But supply water varies from place to place and purifiers must be purchased keeping that in mind.

The source of the water is a major concern. If the water is being channelled from a river, it may have a different list of contaminants from the water coming from a stationary source. Higher concentration of minerals also makes the water ‘hard’ which in turn, can cause damage to the purifier.

Another thing to consider is what is being added to the water. Supply water is treated with a number of chemicals, like chlorine and chloramine, in order to kill harmful bacteria. Now these chemicals may clean the water but must be removed before consumption and all purifiers are not designed to remove all such chemicals. Therefore, a thorough knowledge of both is essential.

The last thing to consider is your requirement. One may need clean water only for consumption, that is, only for the kitchen, whereas others may need clean water for the entire house. The size of your household is a key element as well.

Keeping all this mind while purchasing a whole house water filter not only makes you a diligent consumer but also secures you and your family from water-based health concerns.