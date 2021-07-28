Who Owns the Most Bitcoin in the World?

Bitcoin is a digital currency and an asset that can be used as a source of investment like shares, mutual funds, gold, etc. Nowadays,it’s value is worth more than thousands of dollars, but a few years back, it was not that high as it is now. Many people risked investing in Bitcoins, and in the year 2021, they own millions of dollars Bitcoins.

The Crypto Rich list in the world

1. Satoshi Nakamoto

Satoshi Nakamoto, the developer of Bitcoins, leads the crypto-rich list. According to a recent estimate Satoshi Nakamoto currently owns over 1 million Bitcoins making him the world’s richest person owning the most Bitcoins in the world.

The reason why Satoshi owns so many Bitcoins is that he was their creator and probably never used most of them. He never converted his Bitcoins into FIAT money nor used it for any purpose. His great insight into the future has to lead him to sit on the top of the leaderboard holding the highest number of Bitcoins.

2. Micree Zhan

Micree Zhan or Zhan Ketuan, co-founder of Bitmain, ranks number 2 on the leaderboard for holding the highest number of bitcoins. Bitmain is the world’s largest cryptocurrencies company making its co-founder amongst the richest man owning most Bitcoins in the world. Micree Zhan is a Chinese electronics engineer and businessman from China, along with Jihan Wu, who started mining Bitcoins looking at its rising worth in the future, making him on the top of the crypto list.

Micree Zhan was ousted from his company after a longstanding power struggle with his co-founder and other executives of the company, but the Chinese Crypto mining giant bought shares of other shareholders, and in no time, he acquired the company and claimed back his CEO status.

3. Chris Larsen

Chris Larsen is the co-founder of several silicon valley start-ups. Ripple is the most successful start-up created by Chris Larsen, which lets you make international payments using blockchain technology. Chris Larsen owns a huge number of Bitcoins, and as per Forbes Crypto rich list, he is on #3, which makes Larson amongst the world’s richest people owning the most bitcoins in the world.

Even the world’s biggest banks like American Express and Santander also use services by Ripple as a currency exchange and network provider to make payments. In December 2016, Larsen decided to step down from Ripple CEO to Executive Chairman of the company. As per Forbes data, Ripple owns 61% of the total supply of its cryptocurrency.

4. The Winklevoss Twins

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the Winklevoss twins, are amongst the world’s richest persons owning a huge number of Bitcoins in their wallets. The Winklevoss twins bought 1.5 million Bitcoins worth 11 million U.S. dollars they received from settling their lawsuit with Facebook. Since then, the price of Bitcoins has reached new heights that made these twins #4 on the crypto-rich list.

Forecasting a profitable future in bitcoins, these twins even funded various companies that are associated with bitcoin exchange and trading in it. With a strong belief in Bitcoins, the Winklevoss twins intend to build an ecosystem that might attract more investors and traders into the world of cryptocurrencies.

5. Barry Silbert

Barry Silbert, the founder, and CEO of a Digital currency group that is an amalgamation of five cryptocurrency-based companies. The company focuses on accelerating the growth and development of the global financial system, which is the main purpose of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoins, to provide a better financial system globally.

Over the last few years, Silbert, a former investment banker, has made all his way up to the top of the crypto-rich list and owns a huge amount of Bitcoins, making him amongst the world’s richest people in cryptocurrency. The big bull of the crypto market and his company builds, supports, and invests in bitcoins and blockchain companies across the world. Until now, Silbert has funded over 200 Crypto and blockchain start-ups.

6. Michael Saylor

Michael J. Saylor is an American entrepreneur and the CEO of the software firm MicroStrategy. In the year 2020, his company MicroStrategy purchased 70,784 Bitcoins for 1.1 billion dollars which is worth around 2.5 billion dollars.

Saylor has 17,732 Bitcoins, which were originally valued at $175 million and are now worth around $650 million. His timely investment in it leads him to the top of the Crypto rich list and amongst the world’s richest people owning the most Bitcoins in the world.

7. Changpeng Zhao

Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance and is also known as CZ. Binance is amongst the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bitcoins and altcoins. He sold his house in 2014 in Shanghai to start his journey to become a millionaire and invested all his money in Bitcoins which have led him to hold his position on the crypto-rich list.

He launched his company in 2017, and in less than a year, the company became a huge success, becoming one of the largest platforms for traders to trade in Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.

Final Words

These top big giants of the Crypto market predicted the future potential of bitcoins and believed that they can bring change in the world’s financial system, and even in coming times, it’s value might rise, even more, reaching new heights giving people the opportunity to make enormous profits over the past few years. These people took a risk investing in Bitcoins and now reaping the benefits by the profits earned by them.

Satoshi Nakamoto didn’t know his bitcoins would become the world’s most valuable currency but still, he chose not to use them. The same goes for other people on the crypto-rich list. Investing in Bitcoins is definitely a matter of high risk, but if you are willing to take that risk, you may make huge profits out of it.