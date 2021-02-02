Who is Winning the US Gambling Race in 2021?

There have been many changes to the laws surrounding gambling in the United States in recent years. However, there has never been a federal law in the United States that prohibits gambling in general. Individual states have long been left to their own devices when it comes to the legality of casinos, with many choosing to offer legal casino gambling. Nonetheless, there remains two states where gambling is illegal, Hawaii and Utah.

In terms of sports gambling, the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 banned sports betting nationwide, other than for a couple of exceptions. That soon changed in May 2018 when the United States Supreme Court declared the law unconstitutional. This decision changed the world of sports betting in the United States and much like casino gambling, it is now in the hands of individual states to decide if they want to legalize sports betting.

With both online casino and sports gambling now legal in several US states, gambling brands are battling to gain their share of the pie. The question is, who is winning the US gambling race?

One of the major online gambling brands in the United States is BetMGM. For anyone who is interested in gambling, MGM is a name you will know as they own resorts across the US, some of which can be found in the gambling mecca of Las Vegas. Aside from the impressive MGM Grand, the company also own Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, and Bellagio to name but a few. Within these resorts you will find fantastic casinos complete with slot machines, table games, and poker rooms.

In addition to the casinos, MGM have also acted promptly on the change in legislation regarding sports betting. They have developed a tremendous sports betting app and you can see how on gamble-usa.com. The mobile application is available in six states at the time of writing, New Jersey, Indiana, Colorado, Tennessee, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The BetMGM Sportsbook is sure to become available in more states in 2021 and beyond, making it one of the leading players in the US gambling race.

Not only do punters have access to the BetMGM Sportsbook, but also the online casino and poker room. The same login details can be used for each of the three sections so you can seamlessly play using the one account. The BetMGM sports app is available for both iPhone and Android and all of the major sports and leagues are covered, including Basketball, Boxing, Combat Sports, Cricket, Football, Formula 1, Golf, MLB, NHL, Rugby Union, Soccer, and Tennis.

BetMGM certainly held an advantage when the United States Supreme Court blocked the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992. With land based and online casinos already in operation, BetMGM did not waste any time developing their mobile sportsbook.

However, two other companies were also quick to act in terms of online sports betting. DraftKings and FanDuel have long been available online in the United States for daily fantasy sports games. Sports fans have been able to enjoy playing real money fantasy sports games in the US for many years and in some ways, this filled the void of sports betting. Playing fantasy sports games for real money was as close to the real thing as millions of gamblers could get but that has changed and both DraftKings and FanDuel have now developed mobile sportsbooks.

In truth, there is not a great deal to choose between them and the mobile apps work in much the same way. It is worth pointing out that the DraftKings app is available in more states than FanDuel and they have operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malta, Austria, and Germany, giving them international custom. Both brands offer a similar selection of sports and have created official partnerships with leading leagues and organizations in the United States. The DraftKings app appears to have greater depth in terms of the leagues and competitions they offer and this, combined with their greater scope, perhaps gives DraftKings the edge in the US gambling race.

Moving on and one of the biggest names in the world of sports betting, William Hill, has emerged as a real contender to become the number one gambling brand in the US. William Hill is one of the oldest sportsbooks in the world having started in the United Kingdom back in 1934. This was long before betting shops became legal but when they did, William Hill had the upper hand. William Hill was one of the first sportsbooks to go online, doing so in 1998 and therefore, it should come as no surprise to hear they were one of the brands leading the way in the United States.

You will struggle to find a greater selection of sports than those available on the William Hill app. With sportsbook operations in Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and West Virginia, William Hill certainly mean business.

Staying with betting brands from outside the US, and 888 Holdings were one of the first non-US online betting companies to operate in the United States. The Nevada Gaming Commission licensed 888 Holdings to provide online gaming in 2013 and they have not looked back. At the time of writing, 888Sport is legally available in the State of New Jersey, meaning they do not have the same coverage as the other brands highlighted above and this is perhaps their downfall in the US gambling race.

In addition to the brands highlighted above, there are many other betting companies battling to lead the way in the US gambling race. Caesars Sportsbook, PointsBet, FOX Bet, Golden Nugget, BetRivers, BetAmerica, and Unibet are some of the brands who already have a strong foothold in the market. As the number of states where gambling and online sports betting is legal becomes greater over the years, we are sure to see increased competition involving the current brands and new online betting companies.

This is perhaps the most interesting time in the history of gambling in the United States and it will be interesting to see which brands rise to the top.