Game of Thrones Season 7 was the most anticipated season of the series. It was supposed to lay the foundation for the final season. However, we aren’t going to discuss here the plot in detail. We are talking about the most popular character of the Game of Thrones season 7.

Any show and movie, irrespective of their genre, needs a batch of characters that offer various things to the audience. For example, the characters that are highly relatable to the audience get quickly popular.

If not relatable, they must be rooted or complex enough for the audience to enjoy the story’s flavor.

Tell me one show or movie that you loved, which had no iconic character. No matter how good the story is, if the characters and actors playing them are not suitable, we can’t enjoy the content to the fullest. That’s why we are discussing the most popular character of the Game of Thrones season 7.

The Most Popular Character of Game of Thrones Season 7

There are various characters that make appearances and disappear throughout the show. However, there are some iconic characters that get popularity during the season or entire show. But in this article, we are going to talk about the character that got the most popularity due to their on-screen contribution.

So who’s the most popular character of Game of Thrones Season 7?

# Sam aka Samwell Tarly

Sam or Samwell Tarly, is our choice for the most popular character of the Game of Thrones Season 7. From the beginning of the show, we have seen that Sam, being a Tarly family member, is not of warrior type.

He is overweight and fond of scholarly activities rather than thirst for violence. His father, Randyll Tarly, Head of House Tarly, is ashamed of his oldest son for not being as adventurous as a son is supposed to be.

Randyll Tarly considers Sam to be unfit for leading his House Tarly. He threatens to kill him if he refuses to join Night’s Watch. Sam leaves for Night’s Watch, where he meets Jon Snow and others.

From Sam’s joining of Night’s Watch, we see him assisting Jon throughout their adventures. That’s why Jon and Sam share a special friendship bond. He is fond of scholarly activities like reading, researching various things in books.

Why is Sam Popular at all?

As seen in the picture above, Sam is proven to be an essential character to the story and an asset to Jon Snow due to his smart thinking. Sam is not a warrior, but from time to time, he has managed to rescue others with intellect.

In Season Three’s episode 08, we see Sam and Gilly running away from Craster’s Keep with her child. Soon they encounter a White Walker approaching them to take away the male child.

Sam had earlier read about Dragonglass being the only weapon that can kill a White Walker. He keeps one dagger made out of Dragonglass with himself. He uses the knife on the approaching White Walker and stabs it with it.

Soon as the dagger pierces his body, it starts screaming in pain. The White Walker’s body freezes immediately and shatters, leaving the dust behind. The knife he used falls on the ground.

The theory only speculated in the books is proven right by Sam in the above incident. If it weren’t for Sam’s discovery and use of Dragonglass, it would have been impossible to stop White Walkers.

Season 7: Sam Treats Jorah Mormont

In Season 5, Jorah Mormont sees Varys and Tyrion Lannister in Volantis. He somehow manages to capture Tyrion by binding him with a rope.

He takes Tyrion on a boat and sails towards Meereen. He reveals that he will be taking him to the Queen he serves, Danaerys. During their journey, they sail through Old Valyria.

During their sail through the ruins, they are suddenly attacked by a group of men infected by Greyscale.

Jorah manages to protect Tyrion from the Stone Men but only to find out later that he’s been infected by Greyscale now. Somehow he hides it.

Fast forward to Season 7, once again, we get to see Sam’s intellect in action. Jorah Mormont, who previously got infected by Greyscale is in advance stage. His entire left arm, chest, and back are now covered with it.

He is looking for a cure in Oldtown but gets locked up in a cell in Citadel, under the supervision of Archmaester Ebrose.

He is looking for a cure in Oldtown but gets locked up in a cell in Citadel. Archmeaster tells him that he has only a six-month duration before he’d go insane due to Greyscale infection. He also gives the verdict that Jorah is beyond saving, he must be deported to Old Valyria.

One night before Jorah is supposed to be deported to Old Valyria, Jorah correctly tells about his family background to Sam. Sam also introduces himself as a Night’s Watch guard. He offers to help Jorah cure his Greyscale out of respect for Jorah’s father.

However, Sam previously never treated anyone with Greyscale. He acknowledges that the chances of completely recovering are slim, and in contrast, it can infect Sam. He performs surgery on Jorah with the help of Dragonglass, and surprisingly, it succeeds! His Greyscale vanishes completely.

That’s how our Hero of the season 7 makes two important discoveries that are important for humanity of Westeros: Dragonglass.

Conclusion

We have read about how Samwell’s intellect has saved the lives of others from time to time. With the discovery of Dragonglass as a potential weapon against White Walkers’ impending threat, he has protected the people of Westeros.

And by performing a highly risky but successful surgery on Jorah, he finds out an effective cure on Greyscale, which can help the unlucky folks infected with it. His work has paved the foundation for the Game of Thrones Season 8 events.

If Sam’s achievements are not enough to make him the most popular character of the Game of Thrones Season 7, we don’t know what else will. He truly is an unsung hero of the show.