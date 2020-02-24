When Calls the Heart Airing Tonight with its Spin-Off Series on Hallmark

The weekend is here. What’s your plan today?

Well, if you’re looking to sit back in your house & spend time watching the premiere episode of When Calls the Heart Season 7.

Tonight, this is not the only show you get to watch. In fact, right after the premiere of 1st episode, the Hallmark Channel will air the spin-off series of When Calls the Heart, When Hope Calls.

Sounds fun, right?

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Trailer

Before going ahead, let’s take a look at the exclusive trailer released by Hallmark.

When Calls the Heart Season 7 will have a total of 6 episodes starting from today 23 February to 29 March 2020. Tonight’s episode is titled “A Moving Picture”.

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 1 Short Summary

Before making a plan of watching When Calls the Heart tv series, don’t forget to read this summary.

In the 1st episode, you will see Lucas giving writing advice to Elizabeth. As a result of this, she starts searching for some new inspiration. Furthermore, Rosemary & Lee will be planning for a vacation.

Faith will return home & because of some problems, she might part ways with Carson.

When Hope Calls Season 1 Trailer

As I told you earlier, after telecasting When Calls the heart, Hallmark will air the episode of When hope comes for the 1st time on their Channel. Before watching the complete episode, I would recommend you to view the short trailer first.

<

/p>

How was the trailer? Did you like it? Well, if you did, then let me know your reaction in the comments.

When Hope Calls Season 1 Storyline

Do you remember the two characters, Lillian & Grace, introduced in the Greatest Christmas Blessing episode of When Calls the Heart?

In case you forgot, let me remind you of the fact that both Lillian & Grace are two orphaned sisters.

Both of them were separated at an early age. Lillian was seven & Grace was five.

Later in their adulthood, both of them were reunited by fate. After their reunification, both of them decides to open an orphanage for other kids like them. This story of When Hope Calls tv show is set in the 1916 era of the western Canadian town of Brookfield.

In this spin-off show, Lillian’s love interest will be Mountie Gabriel & Grace will be seen flirting with a veterinarian, Chuck.

How to Watch When Calls the Heart & When Hope Calls?

After getting to know more about the show, have you developed any interests? Well, if you did, the next step for you is to look for ways to watch both shows.

Hallmark Channel

Well, that one’s obvious. You can watch both the shows on Hallmark TV Channel. The timing of When Call the Heart Season 7 Episode 1 is 8 PM EST, & exact 1 hour later, When Hope Calls will air. For fans in Canada, the show will air on Super Channel

Hallmark Movies Now

What if, for some reason, you’re unable to watch the premiere episodes of both the shows.

What would you do?

Don’t worry; there’s a solution.

You can watch all the upcoming episodes on the Hallmarks on-demand streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

That’s not it—the 1st season of When Hope Calls is already available on Hallmark Movies Now.

So, in case you’ve missed the show or don’t have time to watch it, then, buying the subscription pack of Hallmark movies now at $4.99/Month for a year is the best option for you.

Hallmark Channel Everywhere & Amazon Prime Video

For all those who don’t wanna spend money on a subscription pack, you can watch the episodes on Hallmark Channel Everywhere and Amazon Prime Video for free.

However, as of now, you can watch older episodes. Tonight’s episodes will be added later in the future.

Final Words

That’s all for now. Apart from these two shows, AMC will start airing the much-awaited, 1st episode of Better Call Saul Season 5. You can check out the complete schedule of upcoming Better Call Saul Season 5 episodes along with some spoilers.

After this, the wait of 2 long years will be over, and the 5th season of Better Call Saul will be available for Netflix US user.