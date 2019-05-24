Food Poisoning: Natural Home Remedies To Solve All Your Problems

Today I am going to discuss the broad topic of food poisoning, which is also known as foodborne illness. It becomes common to suffer from foodborne for almost everyone due to contaminated food and beverages. Infectious organisms included viruses and bacteria, parasites or their toxins are the significant causes of food poisoning.

Thus, infectious organisms can impact on food at any point of production and lead to contaminate or lost energy proteins. However, contamination in food bodies can also occur at home due to incorrectly cooked food.

The symptoms of food poisoning can diagnose quickly in a person’s behaviour as it can start within hours of eating unhealthy food. Further victim of foodborne has to suffer from nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting. Sometimes, food poisoning can resolve without any treatment but will have to go to the hospital, if it is not.

Signs & Symptoms Of Food Poisoning

You can diagnose some indications of food poisoning that may assist you to be aware of that:

Diarrhoea.

Feeling sick generally.

Headache.

Vomiting.

Fever.

Weakness & fatigue.

Nausea.

Muscle aches.

However, some types of food poisoning can prove to be severe and can not be resolved without consultancy of doctors but sometimes it never to be concerned about that as it can treat in few days by home remedies.

Natural Home Remedies Of Food Poisoning

I hope it is clear to you that foodborne can be treated within 48 hours by some herbal & environmental friendly ingredients which are readily available in our kitchen. But as I said sometimes you have to call the doctors on dangerous agenda.

So, here I am going to lighten on such home remedies which may help you to get rid of this particular problem:

Ginger:

Ginger is a beneficial medicine to treat food poisoning. It is almost available in our home; thus, you must use it in a proper way for better results. Besides, if you are a fitness lover than you can add this in your food recipe.

Consumption method: Initially, boil a cup of water with one spoon of grated ginger. Add sugar or honey according to taste. It is recommended to consume it at least twice a day until the problem goes through.

Lemon:

It is believed that lemon is an elixir in itself. In fact, “the king of remedies” so you can consume the lemon as your way. In addition to this, it can help you solve all your weight problems.

Consumption method: You can consume lemon by squeezing it and turn into a lemon juice with sugar as per your taste. However, you can dissolve into lukewarm water.

Garlic:

Garlic is the most effective medicine, gifted us by nature. Although most people can not stand the smell of garlic seriously, it helps you to overcome from food poisoning as it is costly from antipyretic and cardiac properties.

Consumption method: Firstly, prepare a mixture of garlic and soyabean oil and give a comfy massage on your stomach after dinner. Otherwise, you can swallow a clove of garlic with warm in the morning before consuming breakfast. Additionally, you can also drink garlic juice by grinding some cloves in lukewarm water.

Apples:

“Apple” is one of the favourite fruit for everyone. In fact, I didn’t’ find any person who doesn’t like an apple. It not only prevents dangerous food poisoning but also has the potential to satisfy your hunger if you add it in your morning routines. It tends to prohibit the formation of bacteria that causes the diarrhoea and stomach ache as well. Additionally, we all know about the famous proverb “an apple a day and keeps the doctor away”.

Basil Leaves:

Basil or tulsi leaves are the best way of reducing the symptoms of foodborne. However, it prevents you from many uncured diseases if you use it properly.

Consumption method: It is recommended to Consume a glass of basil juice with adding honey as per your taste. You can add basil oil in lukewarm water and consume it.

How Can Food Poisoning Be Prevented

Wash your hands and utensils properly:- wash your hands with fresh water while preparing food to avoid dangerous bacteria. Similarly, wash your utensils & chopping board with clean soapy water.

Cook food to a safe temperature:- you can kill all the organisms if you prefer to cooking in the safe heat. Because food should be cooked thoroughly to kill foodborne microorganisms. Thus, the temperature must be at 75°C instantaneously or equivalent, e.g. 70°C for two minutes.

Keep raw food separate from cooked food:– I recommended you to store your food like poultry, fresh meat, fish, shellfish, storing food away from ready-to-eat foods. This idea will prevent to cross the contaminations and germs in your diet.

Final Words

To sum up, although food poisoning is just a widespread illness, you may face many difficulties while suffering from it. Thus, this article demonstrates the way of precautions to avoid a particular disease. Still, if you have any question about the same, just let me know in the comment section.