What Temperature Should Your Hair Straightener Be?

Hot tools such as hair straighteners and wands are widely used in all over the world to get a stunning and gorgeous hair look without wasting any time. People are so much busy in their love, and they want to get an extra unique look by getting a good hairstyle. Girls are using hair straighteners to get a fabulous look, but they are unaware of the importance of temperature setting.

They do not know that, which temperature is suitable for them and at which temperature setting they can get a good look without any hair damage.

In this article, we will get information about the temperature setting and temperature level for every type of hair tone. If you are unaware of the temperature setting of your hair iron then you have not to take worry because you are here at the right place.

The hot tool, which you are using these days, also matter in your hairstyling because not every product can give you many heat settings. If you are finding such a product which offers you a lot of heat settings and which is best for your hair, then I suggest NuMeHair styling tools for you.

The temperature setting does matter in your hairstyling. It is essential for you to know at which heat setting you can get your desired look according to your hair tone without any damage to your hair. It is always better to keep heat temperature level in consideration during your hairstyling because heat level further than your hair’s requirement can damage your hair and can cause many type of hair issues such as hair dryness and hair fall.

Temperature setting for your hair according to hair tone

When you are thinking about the heat setting for your hair at which you can get your wanted look then your hair tone really matters in this thing. Here we will discuss the heat setting of your straightener according to your hair tone and texture.

Straightening fine hair

Fine hair means naturally healthy hair. Naturally, healthy hair demands a lot of protection and care when you want to straight. The temperature round about 180 degree Celsius is better for such type of hair. Does not use too much high heat level for your hair if you have fine hair? The temperature further 180 degrees Celsius can cause a hurt to your hair. So, always use the temperature level of 180 degree Celsius for straightening your fine hair.

Straightening thick hair

Thick hair is very difficult to handle due to its voluminous texture. They are not easy to grip and required a lot of heat for straightening. However, it is not better to give a lot of heat to your hair because it can hurt your hair badly. Keep your straightener at 200 degree Celsius when your hair texture is thick but when you get your aimed look then reduce the heat level to 190 or 180 degree Celsius to avoid your hair from damage.

Straightening thin hair

Thin hair texture demand extra care when you want to use a straightener. When you use hot tools at your thin hair at a very high rate of heat, then it can be dangerous for the health of your hair. Keep your straightener at 180 degree Celsius for straightening your thin hair. Temperature further than 180 degree Celsius can be dangerous for your hair if it has thin texture.

Straightening normal hair

Normal hair texture also required a little high level of heat because this textured hair has a little volume. However, normal hair texture also demands extra protection. Keep your hair straightener at 190 degree Celsius to straight your hair if it has a normal texture. Temperature further than 190 degree Celsius is not good for your hair.

Straightening colored hair

Colored hair is sensitive because they are chemically treated. Chemically treated hair already has damage due to chemicals and when you give extra heat level to them for straightening, they get more damage. Avoid a high and rising heat level of your straightener when you want to straight your chemically treated hair. Keep your hair straightener heat setting at 180 to 190 degree Celsius for such type of hair texture. This temperature level is enough for your hair if you have colored and chemically treated hair.

Straightening thick curly hair

Curly hair has a huge volume due to which it required a lot of heat for straightening. However, it is dangerous for your hair to give them a lot of heat. Keep your hair straighter at 230-degreecellist but when you get your aimed look then reduced this temperature to 180 degree ceils us to avoid any damage to your hair. Curly hair demands a high heat setting, but it is harmful for its health and can damage hair. So avoid heat level further than 230 and after getting your wanted hair look, reduce the temperature from high setting too low.

Straightening coiled and wavy hair

Coiled hair is more difficult to handle because such type of hair is thick and has a volume. Coiled hair also demands much heat level for straightening. So, keep your hot tool at 230 degree Celsius for getting straight hair if you have coiled hair. After getting your aimed look, reduce the temperature from 230 degree Celsius to 190 degree Celsius to avoid any harmful effect at your hair.

How heat setting has an affect at your hair?

Heat setting does matter. When you are thinking about to use hot tool, then keep consider that a high level of heat can hurt your hair badly. When you are using a hot tool then you have required to keep heat setting in consideration and always set such a heat level, which is fit for your hair tone and cannot damage your hair. People think that heat setting is a useless thing but when you use a heat more than requirement, it can put a bad effect on your hair.