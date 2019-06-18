What Fortnite 9.30 patch notes bring for you?

Fortnite 9.30 patch notes hold all new items for the game. This is included with new beverages, which can help the layer in many different ways. It also additionally provide RPG element and the game may finally become very interesting.

Rotation Mode for Limited Time

The following are the Fortnite 9.30 patch notes advantages for rotation modes:

It adds Sniper Shootout Duos feature.

This mode can use sniper rifles only. The player with the best aim will win.

In trios, there is a classic battle, or we can say royal battle with three persons in a squad.

Solid Gold squads empower a player to finish the fight using Legendary weapons.

Weapons and Time of Fortnite 9.30 patch notes

Chug splash is a small item which has liquid in a small space. All the payers within the radius of splash are rewarded with 20 health or shields.

Chug splash also a grand shield to a player if he had full health.

Chug splashes can heal the allies as well as enemies and also capable of the Knocked state for Knocked out players.

Rare variants

Drop in stacks of 2

Maximum stack size is 6.

Rare variants can be founded from loot, chests, vending machines, supply drops, and Llamas.

Shotgun swap delay removed.

Reduced the combat shotgun long-range accuracy

Reduced the damage at a quite medium distance 20% from 2.44 tiles to 4.88 tiles.

Reduced damage at the long distance by 20% from 4.88 tiles to 9.76 tiles.

Combat shotgun accuracy enhanced.

Vaults with new features like Boom Bow, Dual Pistols, and Dynamites.

Reduced the capability to ride Proximity Grenade Launcher Projectiles with the help of faster speed of the projectile.

A short delay in starting problems for players from Storm Flip at the entry point.

Converted Storm Flip to Audio Visualizer for better gameplay.

Toys can not grow on the elimination feed.

Bux fixed and Adjustments in Fortnite 9.30 patch notes

A player can easily shoot after using Rift to Go.

Supply droned sometimes crashes in the underground area.

Adjusted area for the Reboot van

Autoload in proximity grenade

Snipers can reload their guns immediately and quickly.

Adjusted and improved timing effects in the game, which help the players to switch away from consumable items before they stop activating.

Reboot cards will not fall on the ground; they will remain at the surface.

After the timer expired, the reboot cards will remain on the map.

The Shadow bomb double jump feature of the game could be activated under the effects of Boogie bomb as well.

At the time of skydiving, the boogie bomb feature will remain working with the players.

Empty shadow bombs will be discarded automatically.

The GamePlay of Fortnite 9.30 patch notes

You can on and off Hold to Swap option.

Made the For byte pressure a plate puzzle which is easier t complete.

Slipstream will fade out the visual effects of the game along with the audio play cues to warm that they are shifting off.

Added Storm Flip color will be capable to switch effects which are dependent upon Storm Intersection Points.

I this the Fortnite 9.30 patch notes will definitely enhance the user experience of the players and players will love this new version of the Game.