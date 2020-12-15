Weekend Relaxation: 10 Munich Hotels with Spa – 2020 Guide

Even though Munich is widely known due to excellent beer, breathtaking architecture, and great seasonal festivals, the spa is one of the main symbols of the city as well. In fact, it is the destination where tourists have the opportunity to pay attention to their health and find an inexhaustible source of energy within themselves. As a result, after visiting this city, you can expect to face a variety of benefits for overall health, including increased vitality, improved blood flow, and reduced stress. Therefore, it is important to find the best hotels where spa services are provided.

1. Munich Marriott Hotel

Located in Munich’s prestigious Schwabing district, this 4-star hotel is famous in the entire city for its contemporary, chic atmosphere. In addition to the business room and 3 restaurants, Munich Marriott Hotel has a full-service spa where people can relax and treat some health issues. It is represented by a sauna, indoor pool, whirlpool, steam bath, and fitness center. In case you are looking for a family hotel with a well-developed wellness center, feel free to book a room in this hotel.

2. Rocco Forte The Charles Hotel

If you aim to find a 5-star hotel with a view of the Old Garden in the center of Munich, consider Rocco Forte The Charles Hotel. Its visitors often describe the hotel as the place where 160 accommodations and the restaurant serving Mediterranean cuisine are perfectly combined with a full-service spa. Do not miss the chance to take advantage of the local health club, a sauna, an indoor pool, a children’s pool, and a spa tub.

3. Schwabinger Wahrheit by Geisel

In spite of the fact that it is a 3-star hotel, it offers a variety of spa services to guests. For example, you can find a Finnish sauna, outdoor jacuzzi, wooden fitness, and gym equipment there. By the way, the hotel is known as Munich’s first hybrid hotel. It can be explained by the fact that the accommodation contains some elements of a youth hostel and the stylish elements of a contemporary comfort hotel.

4. Innspire Hotel

Situated in Aubing – Lochhausen – Langwied, this smoke-free hotel offers 40 accommodations where you can live. In terms of a spa, the hotel includes a sauna, jacuzzi, and a steam room. However, it is essential to remember that children and adolescents are not allowed in the spa. Hence, it would be better to visit this hotel without guests under 18 years old.

5. Hotel Bayerischer Hof

This 5-star luxury hotel is considered one of the best places in Munich to enjoy a full-service spa. In addition to an indoor pool, a sauna, and a fitness center, guests of the hotel can use 5 treatment rooms. In turn, if tourists head to one of these rooms, they can get numerous positive emotions from deep-tissue massages, hot stone massages, Thai massages, facials, and aromatherapy. Taking into account that the spa is open daily, there is no need to book rooms in the hotel on specific days.

6. Living Hotel Prinzessin Elisabeth

If you want to live in the Glockenbachviertel, it is recommended to pay attention to this 4-star hotel. Fitness and spa facilities are included in your stay here. First, you can train in the gym with the help of strength and cardio machines. Second, you will have the opportunity to relax in the wellness center that features a Finnish sauna, an infrared cabin, and a steam bath. Also, admirers of the traditional Hindu system of medicine called Ayurveda can take advantage of this form of alternative medicine in the hotel.

7. Hotel Isartor

As a 3-star smoke-free hotel, this accommodation is located in the center of the city. A total of 68 rooms of this hotel are equipped with free Wi-Fi, portable fans, LED TVs, and hairdryers. In the context of a full-service spa, the hotel offers a pampering treatment. You can spend time in the sauna and fitness center as well. At the same time, the minimum age to access the spa is 18.

8. H4 Hotel München Messe

Whether you prefer an active or relaxing vacation, this hotel is a perfect choice for everyone. Tourists making a decision to stay at this hotel can expect a variety of services, such as free Wi-Fi, daily housekeeping, souvenir/gift shop, restaurants, and fitness center. Besides, the spa is equipped with a sauna. Sports massages are offered for individuals who aim to increase range of motion, decrease muscle soreness after physical activities, and reduce psychological stress levels.

9. Leonardo Royal Hotel Munich

This hotel includes a restaurant, a fitness center, and a bar/lounge that can improve the vacation of guests. In terms of a spa, all individuals are able to use the sauna in order to increase circulation, reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, and facilitate the process of weight loss. Usually, guests of this hotel describe this place as a mix of modern architecture, fashionable furnishings, and harmonious colors.

10. Mandarin Oriental, Munich

Situated in Munich’s Old Town, this hotel is widely known as a part of an international chain of hotels. If you are looking for the highest levels of personalized service in the city, you should definitely consider Mandarin Oriental. In addition to the fitness center and award-winning restaurant, the hotel offers an incredible view from the rooftop where people can also find a pool. In the context of a spa, it is recommended to use Turkish steam baths and sauna.

In order to book the best hotels with a spa or get a great weekend package, feel free to visit hotelfriend.com. It is the platform where hotels of different categories are combined.