12 Website Design Tips for Small Businesses in 2020

Every business needs a good website. An attractive webpage that informs the users about the benefits of your products and services is indispensable for any business.

Small businesses sometimes underestimate the importance of web development. It costs money, after all, to work with professional UX/UI design agencies. But the results are definitely worth it. In this post, you will find some tips that will make your collaboration with professional designers even more beneficial.

Top web design tips for small businesses

When you develop a website for your small business, pay attention to the following tips:

1. Go for professional website development

There are plenty of online website builders that are easily accessible and free. Also, it is possible to order a website from a freelance designer. Sometimes business owners who are unfamiliar with the digital field lack the understanding of why studio web design is so important.

While working with a design agency might seem like a more expensive option, it is still worth the investment, especially if you are still establishing your company’s online presence. According to this article, design agencies can help you develop a website that will best suit your branding, technical requirements, and business goals.

2. Add your own photos

Using your own content, including photos, texts, and videos, is the first step toward building trust. Even small photos of employees or a business owner will add friendliness to the website.

We live in a time when the personalized approach and uniqueness are highly appreciated. Having a small business gives you an amazing opportunity to build a really close relationship with customers. Your website is one of the best tools to establish this connection online.

3. Showcase your products

Post beautiful, high-quality photos of your best work. Make slideshows of close-ups of goods, products, or services in action. For example, if you have a small bakery, post photos of your cakes and other dishes that you make. A very powerful move is to ask your customers to tag you in the photos with your cakes and integrate that feed to your website. This approach works for many other fields as well.

4. Use one font and a simple color palette

Pick a few simple fonts and create a simple palette according to your corporate colors. Minimalistic websites not only look neat and discreet, but they are also more accessible and understandable to clients.

Monochrome designs and simple color palettes also look more “expensive,” which creates an impression of professionalism and prosperity in your clients’ minds.

The user should immediately understand how to contact you and where to find you. Phone number and opening hours should be in the header of the site, with up-to-date information and a map on a separate page to make things crystal clear.

6. Create a recognizable brand

Place your logo and name in the header of the page. They should be memorable because if the user remembers your name and your logo, they will remember your business too.

The color palette and font that you use as well as the tone of voice that you use in your texts are also part of your brand. Make sure that everything goes well together and creates a harmonious picture.

7. Borrow ideas and implement them in your project

A large part of successful web design is staying relevant, and the only way to keep afloat with modern trends is to have a look at what others are doing. Study the websites of your competitors.

This doesn’t mean that you should copy their websites. However, fresh ideas often come from creative appropriation and a compilation of interesting things that you have found online.

8. Test it first

In web design, it is a common practice to first develop a test product called MVP (a minimum viable product). You get a prototype that reflects how the product is going to look. It is a fully functional product that can be passed down to designers. However, it can also be tested and improved.

Designing an MVP is also a good idea if you don’t have a large budget. In this case, you can go step by step, first finishing the design and then collecting money for the backend development and setup.

9. A rather simple design

You should make your site clutter-free. If you have a small business, the website should be as simple as possible. But not so boring at the same time. If you provide too much excessive information with a complicated design, it will affect the readers negatively.

On the other hand, a clear message with an attractive design and necessary information showcase a professional behavior. Following these steps will let you give a pleasant experience to the viewers. And it also let the website breathe.

10. SEO friendly content

Only designing the website is not enough to get it noticed by Google. If Google is unable to find your website, there won’t be any use of it. Because people won’t be able to see it.

Therefore, you have to work on basic SEO. You can do so by providing some basic tags with related information. You can get help about efficient SEO from different platforms.

11. Quick loading time

If the site takes too much time to load, the viewer will go back. Therefore, make it as fast as possible. You can do so by managing the bandwidth and infrastructure of the server to support it.

Moreover, too much graphics also have a negative impact on the speed and loading time. So do not go for too much of anything. You can also choose a good host to improve the speed of the website. All these factors will let you improve the loading time.

12. Mobile friendly

You should also work on the user-friendly interface of the site. Usually, people use their mobile phones for looking for anything they want. Therefore, you have to make sure that the design is suitable to be viewed on the mobile phone too. And not only mobile phones, make sure to make it suitable to be viewed on every device.

Conclusion

Whether you’re working for someone else or launching a website for your own business, these tips can and should be applied to the process. The key is to find out which ideas work best for your project.