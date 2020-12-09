5 Ways Web Design Impacts Content Marketing – 2020 Guide

There are billions of websites available on the internet as of this year, and for a site to be successful, the people who stand behind it need to think of every little detail. It is said that users will close the site if it takes more than three seconds to load, and more than 500 million dollars are lost every year because the site was unresponsive. If you want to get people to invest in your products or services, you need to give them a site as they want. In this article, we are going to talk about the ways that web design impacts content marketing. We will give you some tips on how you improve your pages, and how to get more clients to stay on your site for longer periods of time.

1. Increases the number of people opening the link

When you pay attention to how everything looks on your site, more people are going to click on the link that you share, and more people will stay on your site reading different articles. Note that the average time people spend on one site is about 20 seconds, but that time drastically increases when the site has a lot of things to offer.

The way you create your site will make all the difference, and it can either make people close your page and never open it again, or it will make them come back every time they go online. The design impacts not only the things they see when they open your link, but it also impacts the way the link is shown on other platforms.

2. Gives a better experience while reading

When we open a website, we don’t pay a lot of attention to the design until we start reading the content. Then, if something is not done correctly, it will start distracting us, or even worse, it will start hurting our eyes.

It is said that with the right type of design you can impact your readers to make the call to action or to even purchase your products. The overall experience that people have will be improved, and they won’t feel restless or anxious waiting to finish reading the content just to close the site and never open it again.

Many users have complained that sometimes websites pay little to no attention to the overall look, but they produce great content. In these cases, people have to choose between reading something that was written perfectly and staring at colors that can even lead to headaches.

3. Makes it easier for people to skim through the content

The next thing we are going to talk about is skimming through the content. Researches have shown that people are more likely to skip to the part they are interested in, and they almost never read the whole text in the article.

This is where SEO comes into place, as well as the correct outline. SEO Shark’s Company suggests that with the right type of design, combined with the search engine optimization, you will let your readers find what they are looking for right away. Note that this will not lead them to close your page faster. It will only lead them to return to your site every time they need to learn or read something new.

We are all creatures of habit, so once we find something that is appealing to us, we won’t go looking for something better. When you put the right type of web design, you will let your customers locate the subheadings with ease, and they will let them find the exact information they are looking for in the article.

4. Better first impression

We all know how important first impressions are, and if you don’t make the right first impression when someone opens your site, chances are, you will lose them as customers even before they check the content you are offering.

The best way to make the right first impression is to focus on the design, the colors, and the overall look of your page. Note that you still need to keep your uniqueness and pay attention to the overall content and marketing, but you won’t be able to make the sales or get people to use your services unless you get them to trust you from the start.

There are a lot of things that are a no-no and the first one is to avoid using too bright colors that are going to make people tired. You should also make sure you put the important things on the main page so that your users can find what they are looking at from the start.

You are free to play around with sizes, and explore if users are going to click on the things you want them to open. You are free to test things out, change your theme, and put different color schemes, just make sure you always stay true to the main goal of your business.

5. It lets people understand the content with ease

The last thing we are going to talk about is simplicity and understanding of your page. No matter what we are looking for, we don’t want to spend more than a few seconds looking for the thing we need to find.

You should use the right type of design to let your readers navigate through your page, and find everything they need with ease. This means that if you are selling products, you should let them find the details and the price with just one click. If you are sharing information, then they should easily get to the thing they want to learn. On the same note, if you offer specific services, your potential clients should be able to find information about your location, contact number, or details about your experience and staff with just one click.

Know that the right type of design also improves the overall appearance of the website, and it will make it far more appealing to you, clients, investors, and readers. Take your time choosing the right theme, pick the colors carefully, and if needed, hire a web designer that will take care of everything instead of you.