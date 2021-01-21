8 Ways Web Design Affects Your Bounce Rate – 2021 Guide

Trying to keep an online visitor or potential shopper glued to a company’s website can be an extremely tricky endeavor. Most online shoppers will visit dozens upon dozens of online stores in the course of a single day — and the current holiday season is looking to have unprecedented sales due to most people staying indoors to help limit the pandemic. Some businesses look to web design agencies such as thriveagency.com to get the help they need, as trying to keep online shoppers on a website can be quite frustrating.

Considering that most online shoppers tend to leave an online store or primary website after visiting only a single page, there is a term for such an event called the bounce rate. Having a high bounce rate can be quite troubling, as it means most online shoppers are not giving the website a chance. Here are eight ways in which web design affects bounce rate.

1. The loading times

Perhaps the most potentially damaging of all the variables, slow loading times can be the product of either terrible web design or — surprisingly — too much inspiration. It is entirely understandable to want to create the best website possible, but running a business requires a bit of professionalism, which means there should be as few unnecessary widgets as possible. There are some other variables that can affect loading times, most of which are in this list. No matter the case, it is crucial to note that slow loading times will always contribute to the bounce rate.

2. A confusing interface

As stated above, a little too much inspiration can cause trouble for a website that should be straight to the point, as getting too creative can be counterproductive for a primary business website and online store. While it might be fine to go with inspiration when it comes to websites dedicated to popular media, the same cannot be said for business. A confusing interface will have online shoppers leave after visiting a single page, which is precisely what the bounce rate is.

3. Irrelevant content

The idea of utilizing relevant content as a part of content marketing is a fantastic idea for any site, as it can serve to encourage online users to purchase the products provided by the online store. Things can be even better as the business owner can focus on blogs about local events if they happen to sell specialty products relevant to the city. What does not help is an article or blog that has nothing to do with the products sold.

4. High-quality images

It might seem like a strange notion to add high-quality images as a contributor to the bounce rate, but keep in mind that slow loading is one of the primary reasons why online shoppers tend to leave right after they arrive. Images that are at unnecessary high resolutions can cause slow loading without the knowledge of the store owner. Keep the images at a reasonably high resolution to ensure that the loading times are unaffected.

5. A confusing header — or a lack of a headline

The idea of trying to keep the attention of an online shopper as soon as they enter is about providing the goals and message of the company right off the bat. However, if the goals fill a paragraph or two, the business cannot expect the online shopper to read every word. In fact, they will likely just click away. Having a succinct headline in as few words as possible would be for the best.

6. Inefficient search engine optimization (SEO)

Even if the business owner might have the help of a quality web designer to get the job done, it will not matter much if the keywords utilized in SEO is too broad. If the advertising is not up to par with the quality of the website, the bounce rate will continue to be high — specifically because the online shopper never meant to purchase what is on the website. A poor choice of keywords and advertising options will typically lead to such problems.

7. A lack of creativity

The trouble with having too much inspiration is it could end up with a site that is much too confusing to navigate for the average online shopper. The trouble with having too little inspiration is an utter lack of creativity, which could very well lead to online shoppers choosing a competitor’s more effective web design. Creativity is still crucial; the only thing to keep in mind is being creative while staying simple in the overall design. There are few things more effective than creativity forced to explore new ground due to specific restrictions. The same philosophy is utilized by brand designers to come up with simple but meaningful brands for companies.

8. A lack of a digital presence

If the company does not make enough of an effort to connect with its audience through social media or other channels, it could very well result in a lack of overall support. If the business starts to become known for poor customer service, all it will take are a few bad reviews to cause a high bounce rate. After all, some online shoppers will look for reviews before deciding to purchase any product, and it will only take a bit of searching to find what they need. Staying active on social media ensures that people know their issues matter to the business, which will inevitably result in higher traffic and a lower bounce rate.

While a high bounce rate can be problematic for most companies, it does not have to be the end of the road. All it takes is a shift toward quality web design to ensure that things go back to normal. It is also crucial to note that a forty percent bounce rate might seem high, but it is actually quite a dependable rate for any business. There will always be online shoppers that end up clicking away for one reason or another.