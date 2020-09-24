7 Things to Know About Wearing Ear Cuffs in 2020

The way we look is quite important in today’s modern society, mostly for ourselves, but we also cannot deny the fact that your looks in the eyes of other people make a difference in certain aspects. Ever since people discovered clothes, there was some sort of status showing depending on the things they wore. For example, Pharaohs or Emperors were not dressed the same as the regulars, or should we say the slaves and the workers. This take a look at any picture or painting that represents history, and you immediately notice the difference.

Something similar to this happens today as well, even though we feel like we live in a very modern and liberal era. People express themselves with the way they dress. Some like to wear expensive jewelry to show their financial independence, while others prefer to keep things simple and as casual as possible.

But, fashion is not all about clothing. There are a lot of fashion accessories that can make a powerful statement when worn correctly. One of those examples are ear cuffs. Although most people think that such an alternative fashion accessory is a product of modern time, we can easily debunk that opinion. In fact, ear cuffs were worn 2000 years BC. Today were going to tell you everything that you need to know about these.

1. They don’t require ear puncture

One of the main reasons why people don’t really like wearing traditional earrings, is because they have to puncture their ear in order to put them on. This is unappealing for a lot of people, especially those who are scared of doing such puncturing procedures. Thankfully, your costs are just as cool of an accessory, and they don’t require any puncturing at all. You can purchase them from a store and to wear them immediately without experiencing any pain or unpleasant scary experiences. That’s probably one of the main reasons why people like them so much. Not that ear puncturing is scary, but for some people it’s an unpleasant experience.

2. They don’t have to be taken off for sleep

Since these don’t really go inside your ear, but only around it instead, you won’t have to take them off before sleeping. This is great for people who don’t have the time to constantly take off their accessories before going to bed. If you’re someone who likes to wear a lot of accessories on your ears, then taking them off one by one can truly be time-consuming. Thankfully, you don’t have to do that with standard ear cuffs. If you’re interested in taking a look at the appearance of silver ear cuffs, you can learn more here.

3. Many different shapes and sizes

Ear cuffs have been around for a very long time, just like we mentioned a bit earlier in this article. But, since everything seems to progress so fast in these modern times, it means that we are constantly getting new models, shapes, designs and sizes for ear cuff products. What we are trying to say with this is that you won’t find yourself in a situation where you cannot find the right model for you. Just open up any online store that sells your cuffs, and we guarantee that you’ll find something that looks good on your and matches your fashion taste. If you want to wear something more subtle for a start, that’s an option as well. If you’re already heavily into wearing ear cuffs, then feel free to purchase some of the larger models. Options are unlimited. Not to mention that there are some brands that design custom models based on what you want to achieve with your looks.

4. They can re-shape your ear if needed

Some people are not very satisfied with the way their ears look like. But, you don’t have to perform inexpensive and dangerous surgeries to fix this problem. Wearing your cuffs for a long time can actually reshape your ears the way you want them to look like. But, you have to make sure that if you’re attempting something like this, you’ve chosen the right type of ear cuff to wear. You don’t want any reshaping that doesn’t match your needs.

5. Don’t hurt at all when worn frequently

Some people say that regular earring that require a puncture or unpleasant to wear for a long time, and sometimes the puncture can turn into a more serious problem. This will obviously depend on the person, but it has happened in the past, and it’s what we warn you to be careful about. Thankfully, ear cuffs are a lot more pleasant to wear, and they don’t require any puncturing, making them a great choice if comfort is what you are worried about.

6. They look great

So one of the many reasons why people use and implement fashion accessories in their style is to improve their looks and make a statement. That’s the same reason everybody wears necklaces, earrings, bracelets, regular fingerings, nose piercings and a lot more. It’s 2020 and people are pretty liberal when it comes to dressing and looks. It’s safe to say that nowadays we have the most freedom when it comes to expressing the way you feel through the way you look.

Thankfully, your cuffs look absolutely amazing, and since there are so many different types to choose from, you can always find something to incorporate even in your most casual style. If you want something fancier you can always buy silver or golden ear cuffs.

7. You can wear multiple of them

Last but not least, it’s important to mention that you can really express yourself by wearing multiple ear cuffs at the same time. There are so many different ways of attaching these accessories to your ears, so you’re not only limited to placing them at only one spot and then having to move on onto your other ear. Just take a look at some celebrities who wear your cuffs and you’ll notice how many of them use multiple on one ear.