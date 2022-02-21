Things You Should Wear To The Gym To Look Athletic & Attractive

When you go to the gym, you would want to wear clothes that are comfortable and don’t prevent you from stretching. Also, it should be breathable to help you sweat more and exercise as much as you want.

At the same time, it’s good to look athletic and attractive. After all, most of us go to the gym to look our best. While the best way to look good in the gym is by choosing the right sportswear from the right brand, such as firmabs.com.

But again, it is vital to choose the right dress for the gym, which is exactly what we will discuss today.

Dressing for Women

1- Pick a Lightweight T-shirt

The first and foremost thing that attracts eyes is your t-shirt. You would want to ensure that your top wear is breathable while still making you look good.

As a rule of thumb, you should choose a breathable material as you’ll probably be sweating a lot. If you’re comfortable, you can consider wearing a well-fitted sports bra. Remember, if the sports bra is not of the right fit, it will only make you uncomfortable and increase the risk of injury.

2- Wear Breathable Bottom

Choosing the right bottom wear is also crucial. Begin with choosing something flexible, something with an elastic waistband. Make sure it does not prevent you from performing a full range of leg exercises, including squats.

It also boils down to your preferences. Whether you prefer tight and skin-showing clothes like shorts or want baggier apparel that helps you blend in.

Here is some more information to help you make the right choice.

Shorts can give you maximum flexibility. However, they also expose a lot of skin.

If you’re uncomfortable in shorts, you can wear yoga pants or sweatpants.

If you’re wearing short shorts, make sure to check yourself in the mirror to ensure it does not expose more of your legs when using certain equipment, such as leg press.

Shoes also play a vital role in ensuring you exercise as comfortably as possible. Wrong shoes increase the risk of injury.

However, the right shoes depend on the type of exercise you will be doing. For example, if you are planning to do cardio, you should pick the type of shoes that offer cushion and increased protection to your legs.

Here are some tips to help you choose the right footwear.

If you’re planning to run on a treadmill, pick running shoes. It is also worth mentioning that if you are using an elliptical bike, you won’t have to worry about the type of shoe you are wearing as long as it is comfortable.

If you’re planning to do weightlifting, wear a shoe that offers better ankle and arch support.

If you have a leg day ahead, make sure to wear a flat shoe that supports exercises like squats.

Dressing for Men

1- Wear Shorts or Joggers

Shorts give you a full range of motion, making it easier for you to do all the exercises. However, just like for women, short shorts can expose too much of your leg.

Here are some tips to make things easier for you.

Avoid shorts that extend more than your knees. The shorter, the better.

Avoid wearing shorts that are too loose around your thighs.

Joggers are better than shorts in terms of comfortability and flexibility.

2- Invest in a Loose, Breathable T-shirt

If you have been doing exercise and workouts for quite some time now, you should pick a loose t-shirt. That’s because, if you have tight biceps, you might find it difficult to do arm, biceps, and triceps exercises if the t-shirt is not loose.

You can also choose a tank top that shows off your arms. It will make you look attractive while enabling you to do all the exercise comfortably.

3- Choose the Right Shoe

As mentioned above, picking the right shoe is essential for exercising comfortably. It also prevents injuries.

Here are some tips to help you choose the right footwear.

General Tips for Both Men and Women To Look Good in the Gym

1- Accessorize

It’s not only what you wear but also what you carry to the gym that also defines your look. Obviously, we don’t mean wearing earrings, necklaces, or bracelets to the gym.

However, what we mean by accessory is to wear a good-looking smartwatch. You can also consider investing in a decorative water bottle and a colorful gym bag. With all these accessories, when you enter the gym, all eyes will definitely be looking at you.

2- Carry a Towel

To look athletic and attractive in the gym, you’ll need to keep away with the sweat on your face and hands (probably). Also, if you leave your sweat on the bench or machine, that will definitely not make you look attractive. That’s where a soft towel can help. It allows you to clean your sweat. `

However, make sure to never share your towel with anyone. If you do, you risk sharing germs with each other.

Conclusion

We all want to look great all the time. And the gym is also a place where you should do your best to look great. Use the tips mentioned above to look as athletic and attractive as possible with minimal efforts.

Did we miss any great tips? Let us know in the comments.