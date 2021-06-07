6 Different Ways to Consume CBD And Which One is The Best?

There is a huge rise in the popularity of CBD products in recent years after many countries decided to make this substance legal. While the most popular method of consumption is smoking, we can notice that there is a wide selection of products and different ways of intake available. There are proven health benefits of CBD, and it can help people with anxiety, inflammation, cancer, heart issues, and much more.

There is great competition in this market as well, and you should always look for those options that are grown without additional chemicals. If you are interested in buying high-quality oil, check out naturalstrains.co.uk.

Moreover, if you are a beginner, there are various methods that you can choose for your daily intake. We are going to introduce them and explain which types are the best.

1. Smoking

This is the most popular way for most people. It has well-known effects that can be higher or less potent depending on the sort. The effects are shown much faster when compared to other methods of consumption. It will make you more relaxed. However, more potent sorts could cause euphoria, especially for people who are not smoking it more often.

This feeling depends on the amount of THC, and the amount of it is around 3% on average. It is great for people who are struggling with bipolar disorder, depression, epilepsy, and chronic pain to smoke cannabis every day.

Besides marijuana, which has a higher amount of THC, there are also strains of cannabis that have only under 0.3% of this substance, while still have a high amount of CBD. The main advantage of this sort is that it won’t result in any effects on you, which means that you can continue with your activities and be more focused.

Besides smoking, you can also vape the oil. You can choose from vaping oil, tabletop vape, flower vape, and the model that is using wax. The effects are the same as with smoking, and you can choose from a variety of strains.

2. Cosmetics

These products are one of the most recent. There is still ongoing research related to the health benefits of this substance, and it is already known that it can provide positive effects on the skin and hair. In that matter, you can find lotions, creams, deodorants, shampoos, soaps, and many other beauty products that contain CBD. Besides this ingredient, most of these cosmetics are rich in essential minerals and antioxidants.

3. Tincture

Another common choice of many users is tinctures. The main difference when compared to standard oil is the taste. In most cases, the producers are adding alcohol, glycerin, and additional oils and aromas to improve the taste. These extra flavors are helping the body to extract the CBD much faster. This is the best alternative for those who are not interested in smoking or vaping.

When it comes to the oil, it is more potent than tincture, which is great for people with chronic diseases and depression. The only downside is the lack of taste and oily feeling in the mouth. The benefit is that you can mix it with other products and fill the vape pen with it.

4. Edibles

Gums, candies, chocolate, and other products are becoming more popular in recent years. You can now find a lot of food and beverages that contain CBD. This is the best way to get the benefits of CBD, especially for those who don’t like oils or smoking.

It can show effects only after a couple of minutes. Still, it is a less potent version when compared to other types. The main reason is that some amount can get lost during digestion. Moreover, it is essential to start with lower doses, especially if you were never consuming this substance before.

5. Capsules

This is the fastest and easiest way to secure your daily intake of CBD. You can find various types of capsules like solid ones, those filled with gel, and powder. The main advantage is that it can provide you with accurate dosing. As we all know, taking too much of it can result in some side effects like dizziness and numbness. If you are taking these only for health benefits, the best option is to use capsules.

6. Isolate

The main advantage of this form is the flexibility. It represents pure CBD in form of a powder that you can mix with any other ingredients. The most popular use is as an additive in cigarettes, vaping, cooking, and preparing shakes. Also if your main goal of taking it is to feel more relaxed, this is the best option for you.

What is the Best Method?

Since there are so many ways of consuming it, it might get difficult to determine which one to choose. The best is to choose by your preferences. Also, it is important to keep in mind that you should pay attention when you are using more of these products at the same time.

Taking too much of this ingredient can make you euphoric, dizzy, and sleepy, which will affect your abilities to speak, walk, drive, and work. Therefore, it is crucial to start with lower doses and determine the right amount. You will get more resistant to these effects over time, and you can increase the dosage according to that.

If you want to quickly intake CBD, smoking is the best option. However, if you want to avoid the effects, that you should choose other options. If your goal is to achieve accuracy, then you should use capsules. These are the most discrete options as well. All of these forms are safe and healthy, and you should use those that you are enjoying the most, or according to your time, experience, and more.

The key is to never consume too much of it and choose only well-known brands that are growing organic cannabis without the use of chemicals that might affect the taste and effects of this plant. You can read online reviews to find out the best options.