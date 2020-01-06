Year 2020 has started & we’re already into a new decade.

However, I’m disappointed with it as it didn’t start the way I hoped it to be.

Well, after 5 long years, 90’s classic sitcom. The Friends tv show has left the Netflix streaming platform. As a loyal fan of the show, what can we do?

Don’t get sad . . . . read this complete post as I provide some legal ways to watch friends tv show online. So, let’s proceed:

Legal Ways to Watch the Friends TV Show

Netflix

I’m not kidding here. It’s true.

You can still watch the Friends tv show on Netflix. Wanna know how?

As of now, the Friends tv show has only left Netflix US. It’s still available on Netflix account of some other countries.

For this, all you’ve to do is buy a subscription plan of some other country like the United Kingdom & use the VPN of your choice. In the VPN server, set the location to the country of which you’ve bought the subscription.

That’s it. Now, you’re all set to binge-watch all the 10 seasons of Friends TV show.

TBS

After leaving Netflix US, the Friends tv series is available to stream on TBS, an American subscription television network.

However, there’s a major con in their service as they have only a limited number of episodes. Every week TBS is releasing new episodes. On the TBS app, you can’t binge-watch all the episodes at once as all the episodes are added on a weekly rotation basis.

Wanna know why? Well, TBS does not have the right to release all the episodes at once.

Since the news of the Friends tv show dropped on Netflix broke out, TBS is gaining a new subscription at a very fast speed.

Three days prior to the New Year, TBS digital subscription has increased at the speed of 6x.

Believe it or not, but this sudden spike in the subscription has shattered all the previous records & performance for the TBS digital.

HBO MAX

The primary reason behind the Friends tv show leaving Netflix shows is the right to broadcast in the US. Well, from now onwards, this tv show will be available to stream on HBO Max.

In case you don’t know, HBO Max is an upcoming warner media’s video-streaming service that is going to debut in the May month. The official release will be exclusive to the United States.

Now, coming to its cost, the subscription fee will be available at the price of $14.99 per month.

YouTube, Amazon or iTunes

After finding out the pricing of HBO Max, I got a little disappointed as it’s on the higher side. Why would anyone want to spend money on buying several video streaming subscriptions?

If you want to avoid spending money on these sites, then you can buy all 10 seasons of the show for $20 each. However, for all the 10 seasons, you must spend $200. You won’t have to renew this purchase on a monthly or yearly basis.

But what if you want to buy a physical copy of the tv series. Well, you can go out in the real world to grab a DVD at the pricing of $150.

For those who want to buy the DVD online than here’s the best deal you can get on Amazon.

DVD Edition – $130.44

Blu-ray – $145.99

Frequently Asked Questions | Friends TV Show

Q – Can I stream the Friends tv show illegally?

A – Yes, you can stream or download the Friends tv series. However, streaming on illegal sites has its own set of repercussions. So, keep them in mind while streaming.

Q – Which VPN will be best for streaming content from Netflix UK?

A – Well, I recommend you to use the paid version of any VPN services as the free VPN’s can cause some serious issues.

Q – When HBO max will be available?

A – Well, the video streaming service will be releasing in the month of May 2020.

Q – What will be the subscription fee of HBO Max?

A – The monthly subscription fee will cost you around $14.99 per month.

Final Thoughts

Now, that, the Friends tv show is removed from the Netflix US, there’s nothing a fan can do. Although, Netflix is continuously adding fresh content like the Witcher into its library. But with the classic shows like friends, the office, leaving Netflix has made the subscription service, a sour deal for the subscribers. In addition to this, Netflix US users have always been deprived of fan-favorite content like Better call Saul. From the last one year, there was no news of its US release of the 4th season. Whereas several other regions have already access to the tv show.

That’s quite disappointing.

If Netflix continues to drop classes shows like friends the office, then those days are very near when Netflix will lose its 1st position as the leading video streaming platform. That’s it for now.

I hope you found this post to be helpful. Do let me know your views of the Friends tv show leaving Netflix in the comments section given below.