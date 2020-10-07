Top‌ 6 ‌Watch‌ ‌Brands‌ ‌Known‌ ‌to‌ ‌Hold‌ ‌Their‌ ‌Value‌ ‌in 2020

Similar to new automobiles watches arguably lose their worth faster once they leave the showroom. This is a pretty normal process since there are some new models that will enter the market over time. Whereas this is, unfortunately, the case, there are a few exceptions in luxury watches that retain their value. Some will eventually increase in value. As we’ve already mentioned, the situation is pretty much the same as with the car market. Some of the cars can be considered as old-timers.

Therefore, some of them can have their worth increase over time. This is a pretty well-known concept. It is impossible to predict what the market will look like since there are so many different movements. It's pretty hard to make any kind of predictions, although past trends could shed some light on the matter. Several luxurious wristwatches, such as the Rolex Deepsea Sea-Dweller, hold their value with time. This article provides a list of other watches that have been known to hold their value.

1. Rolex

Surely, pretty much every person in the world knows about Rolex, and how quality their products really are. It needs to be said that this is one of the first companies that started in this market. Among the pioneer watchmakers since 1905, the brand is by all standard the manufacturer of some of the top investment watches in the market.

Given their vast collection, if you are looking for the watches that will hold their value, your best bet would be the Submariner and Deepsea. You could get high returns from the sale of a Rolex. This claim can be supported by a fact that a vast majority of their wristwatches still having the same value even after a significant amount of time has passed. At the same time, we can see that a lot of these have witnessed an increase in value. You are looking at the best possible brand when it comes to this kind of product.

2. Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe has shown a tendency to encourage return on investment and exceptional success with pre-owned and new watches. We are talking about one of the best companies in the world, without a doubt. Most timepieces from this brand stand out due to their interesting accents and incredible features. The exquisite outcome can be linked to the brand’s policy, where employees take part in the intricate design process.

A Patek Philippe watch in good condition will hold or even appreciate in value over the years. This is something that can be checked online, and you will not have any kind of struggles in order to find some of the examples of these wristwatches who have been sold for a significant price even a couple of decades after they have been produced. So, you will not make a mistake if you decide to invest some of your money to buy one of Patek Philippe’s products. You will get a pretty good resale value, most certainly.

3. TAG Heuer

In 180, this brand marked the beginning of its journey in Saint-Imier, Switzerland. Throughout the years, TAG Heuer launches an unmatched volume of exceptional watches and movements, such as chronographs. At a certain point, Louis Vuitton acquired the brand and began making replicated editions of notable classics such as Monaco, Monza, and the Carrera. Within this time, they developed the Monaco V4, which has mechanical movements reflecting a power transmission.

TAG Heuer launches the Carrera Calibre 5 Ring Master in 2016. Through functionality and innovation, the brand has produced timepieces celebrated by watch fans. This Swiss watch brand is worth your money and likely to hold its value. Invest in flagship timepieces such as Monaco and Carrera to boost your chances of gaining profit. You can be sure that you will not make the mistake by deciding to buy one of these.

4. Omega

The Omega brand is the ultimate level of perfection that has represented the Swiss watchmakers from 1848 with their precise timekeeping and distinctive designs. Through establishing the co-axial movement, the brand displayed their knack for quality-long-lasting watches. They have shown their unwavering enthusiasm for watchmaking through becoming the officially recognized timekeepers for the Olympics, James Bond movies, and NASA.

Some of the Omega models known to hold their value include the Seamaster Professional. If you could find the older edition of the Seamaster Professional, you can be sure of your money’s worth years down the road. These are some of the most popular models that this company has produced. However, this doesn’t mean that you will not be able to find some less known ones that can hold their value for a significant time, even after a really long time.

5. Breitling

The iconic chronometers of the Breitling brand have become a benchmark for people with a luxurious fashion sense. A large dial on the Swiss Breitling timepiece portrays a lavish lifestyle. Breitling has gold and titanium watches with diamond embedded elements. Invest in their ageless timepieces such as Chronomat, Navitimer, and the Transocean.

If you find an older model in good condition, it will probably hold its value. For prestigious purposes, the brand provides the Bentley series. Even though this company is not as popular as many other ones we’ve provided you with on this list of ours, you can be sure that they have high-quality products. Not only that, you can be sure that their worth remains pretty high even after some period of the time that passes.

6. Jaeger-Le Coultre

Jaeger-Le Coultre is seen as a smart investment wristwatch that holds its value throughout the years. It has a beautiful design that appeals to any watch enthusiast. The Maison has provided movements to popular brands such as Audemars Piguet and Vacheron Constantin. This makes ranks Jaeger-Le Coultre among the most iconic high-end watch brands worldwide.

Therefore, you can be sure that investing in these wristwatches can have for you a pretty good price at the moment when you decide that you want to sell them. Plus, you can be sure that some of these are pretty good in terms of the overall quality. So, even with the damage, their functionality will not be lowered. Therefore, you can be sure that investing in these Jaeger-Le Coultre is a pretty good move.

What You Need to Know About Investing In Watches

For starters, remember that there are rewards and risks when investing in watches. There are so many different companies that can provide you with high-quality products. Therefore, it can be pretty hard to choose the best ones. Whereas timepieces that maintain value are excluded from a conventional portfolio, you could look for watches with the best resale value in the market. Ensure that you go for a watch that is compatible with your personal fashion sense. By doing so, you will own something well crafted, beautiful, and useful even when the market dips.

While purchasing these are far from the risky business of horse betting, it normally doesn’t involve significant gains. The thing you need to be sure about is that you have chosen a model and a renowned company. However, if you plan, carefully choose your timepiece, exercise patience, you may find yourself the one that appreciates over time. It would be best if you also were on the lookout for any upcoming trends as you will better be positioned with relevant information on the best watch likely to retain or build up its value. Just be careful about the purchase you will make.