Waist Training Myths Debunked: Separating Truth From Fiction

Waist trainers are equally popular among men and women, and if you think it is only a remedy for women to get an hourglass figure, you are wrong. There are a lot of myths surrounding waist training that need to be debunked. Numerous people believe in these myths every day and do not take waist trainers seriously, which otherwise would have given them many health benefits.

These myths have existed for ages, and it is time to debunk them and start looking into their benefits. People ashamed of their belly fat do not need to starve; they need exercises and support from waist trainers. You can visit squeezmeskinny.com to learn more about waist training results.

History Of Waist Trainers

Waist trainers have existed for centuries as corsets and were popularized by women. Traces of the first waist trainers are believed to have been found during the early 1500s, but their popularity massively grew during the Victorian Era when women wore them almost every day to achieve an hourglass-like figure and look pretty in ball gowns.

Today, waist trainers and corsets are two different things; although corsets are still popular among women, waist trainers are gender-neutral and effective in the long term.

What Are Some Of The Most Common Myths Surrounding Waist Training? 6 Myths To Debunk

For centuries, myths have shaped people’s ideologies and helped things remain the same. Breaking the myth is unconventional, and only a few bravely do so. Considering the myths around waist training, they have been misinterpreted with figure-shaping equipment, but in reality, they are much more than that. Here are 6 common myths you must have come across:

They Are Only For Women

The biggest myth surrounding waist trainer is that it is a woman’s thing when it is not. Waist trainers are gender-neutral; they can be worn by anyone who wishes to get rid of their belly fat and achieve a toned midsection. Waist trainers can become a part of gym wear irrespective of all genders and help them achieve a flat tummy.

Usually, women wear them to achieve an hourglass figure; on the other hand, men wear them to get a toned midsection, helping the abs appear clearly. In other words, waist training is effective gym wear for every adult.

Waist Trainers Are Best For Ditching Exercise

Another common myth is associated with ditching diets and exercises. People having difficulty dieting or being too lazy to exercise might achieve the same results with waist training, which is absolutely wrong. They are, in fact, not an alternative to diets and exercises but work as support during exercises.

The longer you wear these trainers and exercise, the better the results. You cannot lose weight by wearing it, but you can achieve a desirable body shape.

They Can Damage Your Organs

Most people fear wearing waist trainers because they think it might damage the organs. This myth has given rise to the wrong conception that waist trainers are meant to squeeze the ribs and reshape them to give your body an hourglass-like figure. But in reality, this is not the case. Rather, it is the opposite; wearing them for longer hours can strengthen your ribs, spinal cord, and core. It has nothing to do with organ damage.

Wearing A Smaller Size Is Always Better

Centuries back, women used to wear corsets of smaller sizes to get the tiniest waist and an exact hourglass figure, but in reality, they unknowingly harmed their ribs and organs. Choosing a smaller size for your corset or waist trainer is never a wise decision; it can severely damage your ribs and organs.

Instead, you should remain true to your size and choose the ones that fit uncomfortably because the goal is not to squeeze your ribs but to achieve a toned midsection.

Waist Trainers Are Nothing But Corsets

One of the most common myths that has left people confused for a long time is that waist trainers are corsets, but in reality, they are completely different. Even if the purpose of both is to make you appear in good shape, corsets can in no way compete with a trainer because they are built differently.

Corsets were made with lace and other sturdy materials to squeeze the body and make it appear smaller. They were uncomfortable and had nothing to do with toning the body; corsets are more a part of outfits to look in good shape but are never that comfortable. On the other hand, a waist trainer is comfortable to wear, made from breathable materials, and is true to size.

The main purpose of a waist trainer is to provide strength to the core, and ribs, give an enhanced sitting posture, and add more support during gym training.

Your Core Weakens And Ribs Get Damaged

You can get your ribs damaged by wearing a smaller-size corset but never by wearing a waist trainer. It is indeed a myth that needs to be debunked that you can damage your internal organs by wearing them for longer hours. Wearing trainers have nothing to do with body damage; instead, it is the exact opposite; they strengthen your core muscles and ribs.

Health Benefits To Expect From Waist Trainers

Surprisingly, if you push away these illogical myths, you can enjoy many health benefits from being introduced to waist trainers.

They help you achieve a tight midsection.

Your core muscles get strengthened.

Internal organs and ribs are supported and protected during heavy workouts.

Helps keep your back upright, giving you a better posture.

It can make your waist look slimmer.

Shows amazing results after pregnancy.

Bottomline

It is not wrong to say that waist trainers are the modernized versions of corsets, but they do not leave behind the same impact. You may buy a corset to look slim in your favorite dresses, but a waist trainer can do much more than give you good shape and make you look better. It can give you slim waists and better posture for life.