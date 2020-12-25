5 Reasons to Visit Egypt in 2021

Egypt is a traveler’s paradise where you can find everything you’re looking for in a vacation plus much more. It features historical sites that date back more than 4,000 years along with beautiful beaches, friendly people and high-end resorts. There is so much to choose from when you take a holiday and visit Egypt that it can get quite overwhelming when you have to decide how you will spend your time. To make it easier for you, we have listed the 5 reasons to visit Egypt that we consider to be at the top of the list. If you’re a fan of the ancient world you can check Egyptian, Cleopatra or pyramid slot games at Casino Robots!

1. Cruise on the Nile

This has got to be at the top of the list since it is one of the most spectacular sights to see in the world. This is a relaxing cruise where you’ll be able to take in all of the sites as you journey along the longest river in the world. There are different cruises to choose from and there are some that will take you down the water on a wooden sailboat that’s called a felucca.

Take the time to unwind from your long flight as you watch the collection of temples along the riverside drift past. A felucca travels slower than other boats but it gives you the chance to view the rural life in Egypt and really take in everything. Feluccas don’t have any electricity and aren’t motorized but they are a great way to get up close and personal with the surroundings. If you want to see as much as possible, choose a different type of boat for your cruise that travels faster.

There is also a Nile cruise available on a ship and this one lasts a few days. This cruise is similar to staying on a hotel but on water. There is live entertainment on board along with clubs, restaurants and pools. Enjoy a luxurious cruise and enjoy the sun setting over the Nile River.

2. Historical Monuments

There are a number of historical monuments that you must visit when you travel to Egypt. Just some of these include:

King Tutankhamun’s tomb

The pyramids

The Luxor Temple

Much more

While you are there you must also take in the Egyptian Museum, which is located in Cairo. There are so many amazing artifacts to be found in this museum! It is truly one-of-a-kind and one of the best museums to be found in the world. Whether you’re interested in archaeology, ancient Egypt or simply want to know more about history, this is the place to go.

This is an ancient wonder of the world and it is the last one in existence. The Great Pyramid of Giza is a wonderful sight to behold. You’ll be amazed at the magnitude of this 4,500 year old structure. It’s located just outside Cairo as is the Sphinx. Take a guided tour to get a close-up and personal view of the Great Pyramid and be sure to take plenty of pictures!

3. Scuba Diving in Egypt

Head to the Red Sea to take in some world-class scuba diving. This is the place that diving enthusiasts go to because it’s one of the best diving spots in the world. Some of the highlights featured for scuba diving in the Red Sea include the following:

Grotto diving

Ship diving

Wreck diving

Cavern diving

Much more

Explore the underworld of the sea at Sharm El-Sheikh, Dunraven, Shark Reef, Thistlegorm and Blue Hole. With more than 1,200 fish species reported to live here, you’ll have the opportunity to see some amazing sights!

Sharm El-Sheikh is known as the best destination for scuba diving in the world. This is where you’ll find some of the best underwater scenery. If you don’t like scuba diving you should still spend a day here since you can climb on board a glass bottom boat to see the underwater world beneath. You can also take part in canoeing, windsurfing, jet skiing and much more in this lively area. After a day at the beach you can visit a local market and then go clubbing at the famous Pacha.

As you travel through each region you’ll notice just how friendly the people there are. Entertainment and food has long been an important part of the Egyptian hospitality so don’t be surprised if someone even invites you over to enjoy a meal.

4. Experience the Egyptian Culture

You’ll find that most people in Egypt are optimistic and welcoming. The hospitality industry in Egypt came to a standstill for many years but since 2014 visitors have slowly been making their way back to visit. The people working in the hospitality industry are very grateful and are eager to create a lasting, positive memory for you.

5. Egypt – An Affordable Destination

When you’re looking for a great holiday on a budget, think of Egypt first. This is one of the most affordable countries to visit in the world. You’ll be able to receive high value for the money as you experience a getaway that’s unforgettable.

The meals and accommodations are low-priced and you can do a lot of discount shopping while you’re there. You’re encouraged to haggle in the shops and markets in Egypt, which is an adventure in itself. When you want to go on a luxurious holiday that includes all the bells and whistles but you are strapped for cash, think of Egypt first. You’ll be surprised to see just how far your money can stretch when you take a holiday in this country.

