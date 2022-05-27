Virtual Night Games Inspired By Bingo

Bingo is an old favorite, and it is a classic game that has entertained people for decades. The virtual version of the game is light-hearted and fun. Online Bingo games are multiplayer games where you can compete against real-life opponents on most platforms. You can engage in 1V1 battles or 1VN tournaments. The game’s rules and objectives remain the same, but the game is much more intense because there’s a daub timer. So, players have to daub the number on their virtual ticket when they see it on their screen. The fastest player gets a timer bonus.

Furthermore, the virtual version of Bingo offers players diverse options. You can play from 75 ball bingo to 90 ball bingo and Slingo. There are themed Bingo games and other variations introduced as you read this article. So, know more before downloading and installing the app on your phone.

The popularity of Bingo has given birth to several games that are similar to Bingo but with a twist. These games will be perfect for your upcoming virtual game night if you seek to take a quick break from playing the regular Bingo games.

Remote Work Bingo

Remote work Bingo is a game played with remote workers to break the ice and bond with them. Virtual tickets are created where several activities or personality traits are written instead of numbers. All the participants have to either complete the activity on their ticket or attribute the personality traits to their colleagues. The winner is whichever participant can cross out an entire horizontal or vertical line on the virtual ticket before everyone else.

Exercise Bingo

One of the best ways to motivate people to work out is by playing a game with them. You can host virtual game nights with your friends or family members and decide to play exercise Bingo games. Here, you have to create virtual cards with different types of exercises written on them. For instance, the cards may contain yoga, squats, push-ups, crunches, plank, jogging on the spot, etc. The participants who can finish the maximum number of exercises or finish five in a row will be declared the winner. The game is a fantastic way to keep people healthy and active while having fun.

When creating the Bingo cards, you can decide with your friends whether all your cards will be identical, or every participant can choose the order themselves. However, it would be best to decide on the exercises mentioned on the cards so that everyone gets the same challenges.

Icebreaker Bingo Game

The icebreaker Bingo game is popular in offices and even among new friends. It is a great game to get to know others without asking questions. The Bingo cards can be made with amusing facts or personality traits of the people participating in the game. All the players need to fill up the cards with tidbits about the participants to play the game. The game is a great way for participants to get to know each other. A prize can be given to the participant who can score five consecutive points on the Bingo card.

Visual Matching Games

Instead of numbered Bingo cards, the cards can consist of visuals, and the participants have to match the visuals. The player who can match the first five consecutive visuals will be the winner.

Before starting the game, you can decide what the visuals will be with the other participants. All of you must be playing with the same visuals on your card.

Familiar Faces Bingo

The Bingo cards will consist of faces of famous personalities and celebrities instead of numbers. Players have to guess the name of the faces when they are shown on the screen. For this game, one of the players must be the moderator to ensure nobody is giving the wrong answer. So, whenever a participant answers correctly, they can cross out that face from their Bingo card. The goal is to quickly cross out five straight faces so that they can win.

You can even make the game more challenging by asking the participants to guess what the celebrity or personality was famous for. It will help enhance the participants’ knowledge and jog their memory.

Trivia Bingo

When you want to play Bingo and look for some intellectual fun, you can combine the two to play trivia Bingo. The cards will contain questions that the participants have to answer. Instead of calling out the answers, the participants can write their answers on their respective cards. Whichever player finishes first and gets the answers correct will be the winner.

Trivia Bingo is a fun game to keep your mind sharp. If you are competitive, you might also be driven to read up a bit on the subject that the trivia questions will be based on. Before starting the game, you all need to decide on the topics that you are comfortable with so that the participants can come prepared.

The Bottom Line

Bingo is a classic game, and you will continue playing it for times immemorial. However, you might want to take a break sometime, and for those times, the Bingo-inspired games mentioned above will be ideal for you. Ask your friends and decide on the ones you would like to play during your upcoming virtual game night.

Alternatively, you can stick to playing online Bingo games by installing the app on your mobile device.