6 Best VIP Nightclubs You Must Visit in Monte Carlo in 2020

One of the smallest countries in the world is Monaco City. This country is just 16 kilometres away from Italy. Monaco features a constitutional monarchy. The monarchy has been in operation since 1297 and France is responsible for the security of this country. Even though it is a part of France, Monaco is famous worldwide for its own set of beautiful night clubs and nightlife. The magnificent casinos here, and the beautiful nightclubs attract people from all over the world.

The country is renowned for its wonderful and glamorous nightlife. The capital of the country, Monte Carlo, is famously known as the epicentre where all clubbing activities take place. Monte Carlo also has a wide range of luxury hotels, restaurants, beaches and shopping malls and the clubs here are quite popular. Right from the casinos to the amazing opera houses, Monte Carlo has a lot to offer to the visitors. It attracts visitors from all parts of the world who come here to seek the true definition of fun. From grandiose nightclubs to sophisticated casino institutions, Monte Carlo offers the epitome of the high-life.

So, here is a list of the best nightclubs in Monte Carlo:

1. Le Twiga

Beside the Fairmont Hotel, and along the sides of Grimaldi Forum you will find this shining bright nightclub, Le Twiga. The club has a swanky reputation, and it aims to maintain that. People in Monte Carlo can conveniently reach this night club by travelling by boat. The nightclub has its jetty for its members, and you will get to see the most stunning view from its seaside terrace. In this club, you get to enjoy dinner on its seaside terrace, and they have Italo-Japanese dishes on the menu. Start clubbing from around 1 am and dance till you drop, as the club closes around 5 am. This time period is enough for people to chill and relax. You will get to access its shisha bar as well if you are in need of a little extra relaxation.

2. Jimmy’ z

Get to enjoy drinks in this nightclub that costs almost around €30. The club is set all around the Japanese garden that is decorated stunningly to catch the eye of people, and it also overlooks the view of the Mediterranean sea. Clubbers can enjoy the feeling of being Ultra VIP here. Get to taste only supreme champagnes, and you will see that only the best gamblers are seen playing at the turntables. If you spend a night at Jimmy’ z you will have to load your wallet sufficiently. It has one of the best DJ’s to cheer the crowd up, and they are reigning the game for over 40 years now.

3. La Rascasse

You will get to see the crowd on weekends having beverages at this bar. The drinks offered by this bar are a lot more reasonable than other options in Monte Carlo, and also this place has a party-like vibe. Office goers and college students are found more on busy days since they have pocket-friendly options. This bar organizes the event of the Grand Prix, and if you are present there, we highly recommend visiting the place to experience an electrical environment.

4. Brasserie of Monaco

Not a normal nightclub, it’s a brewery and with this, the brewery trend is coming back to Monaco, and people are more inclined to visit them as they get to taste the real beer. If you visit this brewery, you will have the feeling that you are back in those traditional times around in the early twentieth century. This place is found brewing beer in front of the people at its premises. We are sure that you haven’t tasted the same beer that they offer ever before. The seating arrangements have tables, a beautiful terrace, and also an amazing lounge area. You can dance all night long in this nightclub.

5. Le Bar Americain

If you have been longing for the real taste of sophistication, then consider visiting this nightclub. Located just at the centre of the city, it speaks volumes about the rich heritage of the nightlife here. The plush tables and the floating swings along with the ever-changing menus beckons visitors to enjoy the nightlife of this VIP nightclub.

6. Casino De Monte Carlo

It is an amazing place for gamblers and people who wish to breathe in the amazing nightlife of Monte Carlo. It is made up of beautiful bronze and marble stones and has been the epicenter for numerous Hollywood movies and shoot scenes. Various James Bond movies and even the famous film, Ocean’s 12 was shot here. The casino here offers a wide range of gambling games to choose from.

You must produce your photo ID proof and pay the entry fees to enter this place. There is no particular dress code; however, it is recommended that the men wear jackets and coats. You can also opt for an audio tour to get an idea about the history of the casino. Also, be alert for you may come across a few celebrities here.

Final Words:

Monte Carlo is meant for rich people. They come here to relish the nightlife by visiting the beautiful section of nightclubs in Monte Carlo. If you are also looking forward to having some fun in some of the exclusive VIP nightclubs here, then you can visit any of these from the above-mentioned list. All these clubs offer an amazing Mediterranean view, and the interiors speak for their rich and opulent culture.