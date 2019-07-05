Veronica Mars series: back screen story

Veronica Mars technically broadcasts only three stations (two in UPN, one in The CW). The premiere took place in 2004. Presenting a private detective to the world, Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) and her adventure film noir, fled into a poor and corrupt in Neptune, California. It was so elegant and so elegant that it became a cult success, but it never managed to get solid votes. In 2007, he was fired without ceremony.

Veronica Mars is a short television program that, in a sense, is too bad to die

But that hasn’t stopped Weronika for a long time. In 2013. Showrunner Rob Thomas (not the face of Matchbox 20) started a crowdfunding campaign funded by feature film fans. Kickstarter Veronica Mars has achieved the goal of raising funds worth $ 2 million.

He reached that goal in 12 hours and by the end of the month reached more than $ 5 million. At that time, the largest Kickstarter project ever funded amounted to $ 900,000, so Veronica Mars’s success was historic – but the fan base, which was maintained on LiveJournal and Tumblr and Television Without Pity for six years, was ready and willing to raise funds.

The film was released in 2014. (Full disclosure: kicked $ 10) and even though he made a lot of money, he didn’t stop Veronica.

This summer, Veronica Mars lives again for the third time

He’s going to Hulu, where the premiere of the fourth season of eight episodes will take place on July 26. Meanwhile, the three original seasons are available for streaming on Hulu, beginning July 1.

Now is the perfect time to dive into Veronica Mars’ original course and see what works and what does not.

For that, in addition to the film, I scored all 64 episodes in the series and rated them from worst to best. (Yes, I know the movie is not technically an episode, but we go here completely, not by pedantry).

Episode-by-episode classification may help in deconstructing conventional wisdom in this area.

The third season is always considered the weakest part of Veronica Mars, and true, but there are some gems that can withstand the best seasons, one and two. And the first season is a favorite of fans because of the extraordinary consistency and elegant narrative structure, but also has some better, better reserved.

More importantly, the episode of the ranking shows what is good and what he never understood. It explains which topics have meaning that can be set aside and not set aside, but in fact, should be.

