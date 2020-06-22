Venom 2 Release Date: Confirmed

Have you watched the Venom movie that came in 2018? If you have, you must have been paying attention to rumors and gossip surrounding Venom 2 Release Date, Everyone who is into superhero movies is awaiting the release of Venom 2, which is the next sequel to its predecessor film, Venom.

We have noticed a significant surge in movies’ production based on superhero comic books in the last ten years. Marvel and DC both have been pushing hard to create superior films that are realistic adaptations of their comic book counterparts.

Starting from the success of The Avengers(2012) to the recent one being Avengers: Endgame(2019), movie makers witnessed movies grossing billions of dollars across the world.

MCU has been quite lucky in seeing one after another movie from their camp, getting excellent responses from the audience. That’s why they decided to introduce a solo film of popular anti-hero character Venom with their 2018 movie of the same name.

It was a good movie that earned over $800 million on Box Office.

The response from the audience was a green signal for the makers to get on board with the development of Venom 2. That’s what they are doing right now, and in the article, we will discuss all the updates and Venom 2 Release Date.

Tell Us About Venom 2

If you are not unfamiliar with Venom 2, it is because you most probably haven’t watched the previous film, Venom. Here’s the short info: In 2018, Venom was released across the world. The movie features Tom Hardy playing the protagonist called Eddie Brock.

The film was produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal. Ruben Fleischer is the director of the movie.

Columbia Pictures and Marvel Entertainment are the production companies. The movie was made with a budget of $100-116 million. It was a great success at Box Office and grossed nearly $856 million worldwide.

Now comes the sequel of the movie. There is indeed a sequel in the development. The name of the second movie is Venom: Let There Be Carnage. However, this time Andy Serkis is going to be the in-charge of the direction.

Columbia Pictures and Marvel are going to produce this project. Sony Pictures will handle the distribution of the movie. Kelly Marcel will be writing the screenplay.

Since it will feature rivalry between Venom and Carnage, who’s supposed to be the villain, it’s going to be fun to watch.

The sources say that Woody Harrelson has been selected to play the role of Carnage in this movie. Tom Hardy is going to be our protagonist in this film as well.

Well, well, well! We know that you have been patiently reading the article to know about the Venom 2 Release Date, and we are no longer going to make you wait for it. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is officially scheduled for release on 25 June 2021.

Yes, you read that right. The movie is going to be released exactly after one year from now. Why so much delay, though? As per our sources, the filming of the film started in 2019 and almost finished.

The makers were planning to release it in October 2020. However, when the post-production of the movie was started around the time when COVID – 19 broke out and created a panic across the world.

The film production work had to shut down due to government guidelines. Serkis was working with the editing of the movie in London. Since the pandemic still isn’t finished, Sony has decided to shift the release date from October to next year in June.

Venom 2: Trailer and Possible Plot

As far as we know, the producers of the movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage have not released an official trailer. If we get hands on the official trailer, we will inform you quickly.

Regarding the plot of the sequel, there’s plenty of scope for the expansion of the franchise because the source material is available.

However, we are sure that Woody Harrelson will be in this movie, playing the antagonist symbiote Carnage. Tom Hardy is still playing Eddie Brock in it. Eddie is an investigative journalist in the story, who’s ‘infected’ by an alien symbiote called Venom, as seen in the previous movie.

Rest assured, there’s going to be thrilling action in this movie. So buckle up for the enthralling adventure.

Conclusion

The current COVID – 19 crisis has stalled the production of movies across the world. That includes our anticipated movie, Venom 2 as well. Luckily, the movie was filmed and pre-production work.

The post-production was just started when the virus outbreak happened. Serkis is still working with the editor remotely. However, to avoid any complications, Sony has delayed the launch by a year.

We hope that situation gets better soon so that work resumes. If that happens, we might get to see the movie by the end of this year instead of June 2021.

Since Ruben Fleischer isn’t the director anymore, it will be a change for the audience to watch Andy Serkis directing the project.

If you have enjoyed this article, please share it with everyone. Stay tuned with us for further updates on Venom 2. And remember to take care of yourself. Stay home, stay safe. Wear a mask and use a sanitizer. Don’t go out without absolute necessity.