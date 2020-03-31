Valorant – Upcoming PC Game All Set to Debut in April [2020]

The developer of the world’s most popular game League of Legends, Riot Games has made an official announcement regarding the most anticipated game of 2020 – Valorant.

For those of you who don’t know Valorant is an upcoming free-to-play FPS game. With Valorant, for the very 1st time ever, Riot Game is entering into the FPS genre. I’m pretty much excited. What about you?

Now, coming back to the announcement, the developers have announced the launch date of closed beta. From April 7th of 2020, you would be able to play this game for the very 1st time. Before, going ahead with some more info. about the game, let’s take a look at the system requirements needed to run this game –

Valorant PC Hardware Requirements

4 GB Ram

1 GB VRAM

Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Minimum Specs – 30 FPS

CPU: Intel i3-370M

GPU: Intel HD 3000

Recommended Specs – 60 FPS

CPU: Intel i3-4150

GPU: GeForce GT 730

High-End Specs – 144+ FPS

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz

GPU: GTX 1050 TI

Now, that you know hardware requirement to play Valorant, decide at what FPS you want to play the game and get PC with respective CPU and GPU.

As I told you in the beginning, soon we will be getting closed beta access to Valorant. However, as of now, we don’t have any idea of how big the beta test will be or how long it will pass.

In fact, the developers didn’t even bother to inform about this. Apart from this, when it comes to playing the closed beta on April 7, you must link your Riot Games account and Twitch together. In case, if you failed to do so, you’ll be ineligible for the closed beta of Upcoming game.

Furthermore, if you missed getting into the closed beta testing of Valorant, you’ll get another chance. For this, all you’ve to do is whenever in the future, closed beta is activated in your region, follow some Valorant streams highlighted. By doing so, you might earn your entry back to the closed beta access.

Valorant Closed Beta Countries

Sad but true.

The upcoming closed beta of Valorant will not be Global. In fact, the launch will be limited to countries like Russia, Europe, Turkey, Canada, and the United States.

Why? What’s the reason?

Well, that’s because of ongoing coronavirus pandemic going on in the entire world.

That’s bummer😭. Here’s what the officials have to say on this –

“Our plan was to bring the Valorant closed beta to as many players around the world as quickly as possible, but the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted those plans, compromising a wider global rollout,” “For now, we have to focus on the regions where we feel most ready, with more regions following in the months to come.”

Don’t lose hope as the executive producer has said, the closed beta will come to more regions in the following months.

Valorant – “Project A”

It was in October last year when Valorant teased this game with a codename titled “Project A”. Outside of League of Legends universe, it was the 1st 5v5 competitive game for the developer’s Riot Games.

At that time everyone thought it to be a combination of 2 of their best games CS: GO and Overwatch. Well, if rumors are to believed, it’s speculated that the tactical shooter gameplay is inspired by CS: GO whereas colorful characters and superpowers are inspired by Overwatch.

Final Words

Looking at the recent announcement, one can expect Valorant to release sometime in the summer. If all goes well and the world is safe from the ongoing epidemic, you can even expect to enter into the closed beta testing. I hope the present situation will be over soon and we’ll be able to get our hands on Valorant as soon as possible.