US Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan breaks through tensions in Iran

Shanahan decided not to continue his approval process so that he could devote more time to his family, Trump chirped after Anhan faced questions about his personal life in the past and about domestic violence.

Trump said that the secretary of the army, Mark Asper, would come as deputy secretary of defense. Has not been a full defense secretary since James Matisse resigned in December last year after splitting the government over Trump’s sudden decision to remove US forces from Syria.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Defense Minister Patrick Shanahan’s withdrawal has left the Pentagon without a permanent leader for more than six months, while tensions in the Middle East are on the rise.

The new shock in one of the biggest places in the US government is linked to growing tensions in the Middle East

Where the United States has accused Iran of attacking tankers in the Gulf of Oman, the Pentagon has announced another 1,000 troops to be sent to the region, while Americans say they want to start a war if Iran is to be prevented To continue with nuclear weapons – something that Tiran says he does not do.

Shanahan’s appointment was absorbed by the congressional approval process. The last straw seems to be a revelation when he checks the brutal confrontation of the FBI with his wife in 2010. On Monday, Shanahan declared that it was “painful” to see his past “deepened and painted in its entirety and therefore misleading in the process of the designation”.

Shanahan spoke at length about the incident as well as another act of family violence in 2011

“I never laid hands on my wife and I fully cooperated in a thorough investigation into the law of law enforcement that led her to accuse me of the charges I kept for my family,” he says. United States today. Esper is a former army officer who served in the 1991 Gulf War to end the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and later became senior manager of the Army and Raytheon. Shanahan had a long career in Boeing’s civilian and military departments before joining the Pentagon.

The role of Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan was the last in the Trump administration to find the door that hit him on the way out.

Patrick Shanahan said in a statement today – quote – “It is unfortunate that such a painful and deeply personal family situation of a long time ago is being dredged and painted in an incomplete and therefore misleading way.” Shanahan’s son called his father a source of stability. His daughter said she had never seen him raise his hand against his mother.

In a Washington Post interview published this afternoon, Shanahan spoke at length about the incident as well as another act of family violence in 2011 when Shanahan’s 17-year-old son beat his own mother, Shanahan’s ex-wife.

Final Words

Shanahan at the time wrote a defense of his son – quote – “The use of a baseball in self-defense will probably be seen as an imbalance of force. However, Will’s mother chased him for almost three hours before the incident” – – unquote. It is a statement that Shanahan denies today. Needless to say, all of this news is sending shockwaves throughout the Trump administration, on Capitol Hill and beyond.