Upcoming Netflix TV Shows and Movies You Can’t Afford to Miss

Every month Netflix releases a list of movies, tv shows, & Originals. Based on your streaming history, & bingeing history, Netflix’s recommendation algorithm suggests the content of your interest.
But out of all the recommendations, what shows or movies you should binge-watch first?
If you’re confused with the same thoughts, don’t worry as I’ll help you with three upcoming Netflix TV shows and movies that you shouldn’t miss watching.
Netflix TV Shows and Movies Releasing in March 2020
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Always a Bridesmaid
- Beyond the Mat
- Cop Out
- Corpse Bride
- Donnie Brasco
- Freedom Writers
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Goodfellas
- Haywire
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Hook
- Hugo
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Life as We Know It
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Outbreak
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Richie Rich
- Semi-Pro
- Sleepover
- Space Jam
- The Gift
- The Interview
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
- There Will Be Blood
- Tootsie
- Valentine’s Day
- Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
- ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4
- Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
March 5
- Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
- Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)
March 6
- Guilty (Netflix Film)
- I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)
- Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Ugly Delicious: Season 2
- Spenser Confidential
- Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
March 8
- Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
March 10
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun
March 11
- The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)
- Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
- Last Ferry
- On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Summer Night
March 12
- Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)
March 13
- 100 Humans (Netflix Original)
- BEASTARS
- Bloodride (Netflix Original)
- Go-Karts
- Lost Girls
- Elite: Season 3
- Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)
March 15
- Aftermath
March 16
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
- Search Party
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- The Young Messiah
March 17
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)
- All American: Season 2
- Black Lightning: Season 3
- Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)
March 18
- Lu Over the Wall
March 19
- Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)
- Feel Good Season: 1
March 20
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Buddi (Netflix Family)
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
- Maska
- The Platform
- Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- The Letter for the King
- The English Game
March 25
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
- The Occupant
- Curtiz
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
March 26
- 7SEEDS: Part 2
- Blood Father
- Unorthodox (Netflix Original)
March 27
- Ozark Seasons: 3
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Decline
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)
- Il Processo (Netflix Original)
- Killing Them Softly
- There’s Something in the Water
- True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)
- Uncorked
Woah!!!
In terms of content, that’s way too much. A rational being can’t watch all of them. So, to make sure you don’t miss out some of the best Netflix tv shows & movies available.
#3 Best Netflix TV Shows and Movies to watch in March 2020
Self-Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker
Everyone needs some inspiration to survive & achieve their goal. So, for this, Netflix has come up with a tv program Self-Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker.
I know the title is a bit long, but it doesn’t matter as long as it teaches us some valuable life lessons.
Now, the question arises, why should I watch this or who madam C.J. Walker & how she is an inspiration. Well, let’s find out one by one.
First, I’ll answer Who Madam C.J. Walker is? C.J. Walker is the first-ever African American self-made millionaire.
That’s why Self-made is written at the beginning of the TV Program. Now, comes the reason why you should watch it.
Self-Made tv program will unfold the unknown and incredibly irreverent story of black hair care pioneer and mogul Madam C. J. Walker. How she overcame epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire.
That looks inspiring, right? As I’ve mentioned above, the program will go live on 20th March 2, 2020.
So, don’t forget to binge-watch all the episodes straightaway after its release.
Feel Good Season 1
Inspired by the life of Mae Martin’s past experiences, Feel Good is an upcoming Netflix show that showcases her history of addiction. The same problem created problems in her love life as she meets a young woman named George.
So, what is their relationship? Is it love or an addiction to love? Well, to find the answers you need to watch the tv show as its premiers on the 19th of March. As we’ve some time left, you can watch the complete trailer from below:
Ozark Season 3
It doesn’t matter whether you’ve watched the previous two seasons of Ozark Netflix Drama series. All that matters is if are you a fan of dark crime stories? Well, if you’re, Ozark is the show you can’t afford to miss.
If you’re serious about watching this Netflix drama, I would recommend you to view the earlier two seasons of Ozark Netflix original. Ozark Season 3 will be available for you to stream from March 27, 2020. As we’ve some time left in the official release, you can watch the complete trailer from below:
Final Words
That’s it for now. I hope this post helped you in setting your priorities right. Out of all the Netflix TV shows and movies, I’ve listed here you, which one would you watch 1st? Do let me know in the comments section given below.