Upcoming Netflix TV Shows and Movies You Can’t Afford to Miss

Every month Netflix releases a list of movies, tv shows, & Originals. Based on your streaming history, & bingeing history, Netflix’s recommendation algorithm suggests the content of your interest.

But out of all the recommendations, what shows or movies you should binge-watch first?

If you’re confused with the same thoughts, don’t worry as I’ll help you with three upcoming Netflix TV shows and movies that you shouldn’t miss watching.

Netflix TV Shows and Movies Releasing in March 2020

In terms of content, that’s way too much. A rational being can’t watch all of them. So, to make sure you don’t miss out some of the best Netflix tv shows & movies available.

#3 Best Netflix TV Shows and Movies to watch in March 2020

Self-Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker

Everyone needs some inspiration to survive & achieve their goal. So, for this, Netflix has come up with a tv program Self-Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker.

I know the title is a bit long, but it doesn’t matter as long as it teaches us some valuable life lessons.

Now, the question arises, why should I watch this or who madam C.J. Walker & how she is an inspiration. Well, let’s find out one by one.

First, I’ll answer Who Madam C.J. Walker is? C.J. Walker is the first-ever African American self-made millionaire.

That’s why Self-made is written at the beginning of the TV Program. Now, comes the reason why you should watch it.

Self-Made tv program will unfold the unknown and incredibly irreverent story of black hair care pioneer and mogul Madam C. J. Walker. How she overcame epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire.

That looks inspiring, right? As I’ve mentioned above, the program will go live on 20th March 2, 2020.

So, don’t forget to binge-watch all the episodes straightaway after its release.

Feel Good Season 1

Inspired by the life of Mae Martin’s past experiences, Feel Good is an upcoming Netflix show that showcases her history of addiction. The same problem created problems in her love life as she meets a young woman named George.

So, what is their relationship? Is it love or an addiction to love? Well, to find the answers you need to watch the tv show as its premiers on the 19th of March. As we’ve some time left, you can watch the complete trailer from below:

Ozark Season 3

It doesn’t matter whether you’ve watched the previous two seasons of Ozark Netflix Drama series. All that matters is if are you a fan of dark crime stories? Well, if you’re, Ozark is the show you can’t afford to miss.

If you’re serious about watching this Netflix drama, I would recommend you to view the earlier two seasons of Ozark Netflix original. Ozark Season 3 will be available for you to stream from March 27, 2020. As we’ve some time left in the official release, you can watch the complete trailer from below:

Final Words

That’s it for now. I hope this post helped you in setting your priorities right. Out of all the Netflix TV shows and movies, I’ve listed here you, which one would you watch 1st? Do let me know in the comments section given below.