All You Need to Know About Upcoming Hawkeye TV Series

As I told you in my previous post, Disney has kickstarted Marvel Phase 4 and soon will be launching several superhero movies & tv shows. Now, Marvel has even started working on the Hawkeye Tv series. In fact, recently, Variety has reported that Marvel Studios is looking for the cast for the upcoming TV Show. So, in this post, I will tell you everything about the latest casting updates related to the Hawkeye TV Series. So, let’s proceed:

Hailee Steinfeld Could Become an Avenger

In recent times, the young actress has worked in movies such as “The Edge of Seventeen”, Pitch Perfect 3”, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse”. Although, she dubbed the voice of Gwen Stacy/Spider-Women in the Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse”. However, she became worldwide after move Bumblebee with John Cena. At the beginning of her career, she worked in a movie called True Grit. Because of her brilliant acting in the movie, she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. Although, she lost the award to Mellissa Leo.

As per Variety, if all the negotiation between Steinfeld & Disney goes well then she will portray the role of Kate Bishop in the upcoming superhero tv series Hawkeye. Hawkeye will be the second tv show for Hailee Steinfeld, after Dickinson TV series of Apple TV+.

Hailee Steinfeld Future in MCU

AAs I previously told you, she is not new to the Marvel Cinematic universe & if she accepts the role of Hawkeye in the tv show, she would become a longtime member of the Marvel Family. In the future, we might even see her in any of the Marvel movies

That would be great! Isn’t it?

As of now, there aren’t many details of Steinfeld. However, if you have followed Disney closely in recent years then you might be familiar with the way how Disney has to spend almost last decade to build several marvel superheroes.

Be it Hayley Atwell playing the role of Peggy Carter or Jonathan Bernthal, who played the role of Frank Castle aka The Punisher in the Netflix tv series Daredevil. Later he got his own tv show on Netflix titled the punisher. As far as Hayley Atwell is concerned, she first starred in Captain America: The Winter Soldier & later she did Agent Carter Tv show for two seasons.

Everything About Hawkeye TV Series

Now, you might be having several questions about Hawkeye TV series like:

In which direction the storyline of the tv show will go?

What will be the role of Jeremy Renner in the Show?”

Well, don’t worry as I will be answering all of your questions ahead.

Well, the “Hawkeye” tv show will start with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as he will be training a young Bishop who will take the mantel of Hawkeye. The new Hawkeye can be Hailee Steinfeld.

As a Marvel fan, I am very much eager to see Barton passing on the baton to the young heroine. However, to get the live display, we have to wait for late 2021 as the show will be releasing only at that time. Meanwhile, you can spend some of your time reading Disney+ comic book adaptions.

Before any other TV show, “The Falcon & the Winter Soldier” will be the first MCU tv show to go live on Disney+. The tv series will feature stars such as Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan from the previous marvel movies. The series will go live next year in 2020. The remaining two series “Loki”, & WandaVision” will go live in 2021.

Final Words

That’s all for now. I hope the deal between Hailee Steinfeld will go as planned. I would love to see her playing the role of Hawkeye in the tv show.

