Unstoppable Domains Announces 60 Top Zilliqa Domain Names in Auction

Zilliqa is a high-throughout blockchain that aims to use sharding to preserve decentralization while reaching higher speeds than other public blockchains, and allowing for safe, fully-fledged smart contracts. To date, it’s achieved speeds of 2,828 transactions per second, it says. Unstoppable Domains, a software company that builds domains in blockchains, announced today that 60 .zil domains will be auctioned on June 27. These domains represent the 60 most-watched Zilliqa domain names on the Unstoppable Domains website. The main domain, bitcoin.zil, has already attracted 505 potential buyers.

“We are excited to see a growing enthusiasm for blockchain domains,” said Matthew Gould, CEO of Unstoppable Domains. “These domains offer two very important benefits for users: they allow people to send cryptography to a single human-readable name, and they offer a platform to create websites without censorship. The concepts of freedom of expression and growth of the cryptographic community are really resonating with our customer base. “

The .Zil domains have been in great demand in the last 3 months, even though the main domains have not yet been launched. However, users can see the list of domains in which they are most interested in bidding during the next public auction. Here are the 60 most viewed domains:

bitcoin crypto porn blockchain money insurance gold cars hotels satoshi bra zil usa bank wallet beer ethereum carinsurance lasvegas pay trump weed travel toys pizza cannabis xxx litecoin privatejet music xrp fb z shop 360 coffee coin cash vacationrentals porno hotel payme booking diamond insure game exchange 1 ripple donaldtrump abc cardano auction shoes ai car we domain Elon musk Israel

The auction will be divided into two phases. During phase I, the 60 most-listed domains will be available for a purchase price now of $ 10,000 each. Domains can be purchased using bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash.

During phase II, domains can only be purchased with Zilliqa.

Offers will start between $ 10 and $ 1,000 depending on the price of the domain in the pre-order phase. Each subsequent offer must be at least 5 percent greater than the previous offer. If a person is outbid, they will immediately return your funds. The new offers will add an additional time (~ 1 hour) to the auction to avoid cutting the auction. In addition, offers will be limited to $ 10,000 per domain. Anyone in the world can participate and anyone in the world can see the auctions as they occur.

Unstoppable Domains is a company based in San Francisco that creates domains in blockchains. The company is supported by Draper Associates and Boost VC and has received grants from the Ethereum Foundation and the Zilliqa Foundation.