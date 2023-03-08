Design Inspiration: Unique and Trendsetting Kitchen Renovations in Calgary

A kitchen is a place of gathering and socializing and the lifeblood of every home. It may be a cliché to say that every kitchen is the heart of every home, but it is true. The kitchen is not only a place for preparing food but a place for socializing, entertaining, and sometimes a place for the office and doing homework.

Besides improving the quality of life and the functionality of the home, kitchen renovation also raises the value of the property on the market. The kitchen space must be illuminated by natural light, bathed in sunlight, and visually and functionally used to the maximum, so that the space is as comfortable as possible when staying in it. Kavaleer Home Renovations has many different and wonderful kitchen renovations in Clagary that will leave you in awe.

Kitchen styles and trends

When it comes to styles and trends, it all comes down to making the kitchen space functional, organized, and to your taste. It is not important what is in trend, but to choose a design and layout that will be intended for your family. From traditional to modern, Kavaleer Home Renovations has an endless array of kitchen designs for you in Calgary. We will help you design a kitchen that is both visually appealing and functionally suited for your needs.

The tastes are quite different when it comes to styles, trends, colors, materials, and many other elements. There are several kitchen trends and styles that are very popular in Calgary and they are modern, boho style, traditional and contemporary designs. Modern designs are characterized by bright and vivid colors, modern appliances, and minimalistic decor. For boho style kitchens, the main trend is to incorporate elements like rustic wood furniture and earthy tones for a more relaxed vibe. Traditional styles feature classic cabinets, countertops, and furnishings that evoke nostalgia.

Modern kitchens

Recently, modern design is one of the most popular styles and trends that provide an elegant impression with flat geometric designs. What makes modern design unique is the emphasis on horizontal lines, usually with polished reflective surfaces. Everything is clean and functional without special details in fabrics and colors.

Two shades are usually used, one lighter and the other a little darker, here we must note that cabinets with flat panels are represented and special vertical lines are emphasized to expand the space.

Boho style

The first choice of numerous designer magazines is precisely boho style, which exudes a combination and mix of various structures and vintage parts. Here, many use various wood colors in lighter shades accentuating them with the earthy tones of the cabinets, all with an abundance of green plants that make the space pleasant.

This kitchen style will make you feel relaxed and can be decorated with handmade elements, such as woven baskets, hanging plants, tapestries, etc. It is important to remember that the cabinets should not have high gloss finishes in this style.

Contemporary style

This style of kitchen design connects modern design with traditional and establishes a balance between them. What these kitchens contain are a type of triangular design that has an island where you can prepare food and dine, an open concept, and flat cabinets. This type of design offers plenty of seating and the ability to accommodate more people when hosting parties.

Traditional cuisine

This type of kitchen design creates a classic kitchen that is suitable for use and fulfills functionality. Cabinets are usually materialized with some kind of wood with parts that may contain glass surfaces. The colors used are white and earth tones which help to emphasize and expand the space.

Cabinet materialization

When thinking about cabinets, you have to keep in mind that the most important thing is that they are functional, that they are easy to maintain, and that they are pleasantly designed. There are various materializations of cabinets of different colors, materials, and infinity designs, with handles and without, all this is a matter of personal taste and choice.

Summer kitchen

Many clients who have the option decide to renovate and build an outdoor summer kitchen. However, you will need special permits for this undertaking. The summer kitchen expands the indoor kitchen space outside into nature and fresh air, which additionally enables entertaining and hosting a larger number of people.

The color of the environment and space

The choice of colors and the materialization of space is a completely private matter and everyone likes different things. The color is the final touch and this is where personal tastes and preferences can be seen.

Some choose to put colored wallpaper, specially designed tiles, or a combination of tiles and wood, whatever suits your taste, you won’t go wrong.

Pantry

There is never enough storage space when it comes to kitchen space. It is very important to have a pantry where you can keep extra dishes, and store winter food, fruits, and vegetables. Anyone who has room for storage is recommended to build one and you will not regret it. The pantry should be planned in such a way as to make it functional, accessible and comfortable.

Electronic kitchen appliances

There are various accessories when it comes to kitchen appliances that make life completely easier, such as a dishwasher, a spacious and large fridge with a freezer, an oven, a microwave oven, an induction hob, as well as many additional appliances. Today, they exist in various colors, and in this way you can give a certain flavor and impression to the entire space and emphasize it.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there is an abundance of kitchen designs and styles to choose from that it can be overwhelming at times. You should take your time and explore all of the options before making a decision. Doing so will ensure that you create a space that is both beautiful and functional for your household.