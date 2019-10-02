Psychics: Understanding the ‘Real’ from the ‘Fake’

Every day thousands of individuals turn to psychics for advice, information, and insight on their lives.

There’s little doubt that there are many psychics who help people with peace of mind and future endeavors, but it’s unfortunate that among the truly gifted psychics there are also several fakes.

The question are psychics real or fake has been raised throughout the centuries, a more appropriate question would be ‘are psychic abilities real’.

Most gifted psychics are said to be born aware, with a deep sense of inner knowing, one of the greatest gifts possessed, allowing them to connect with higher beings within the universe and the realms of the spirit world.

They are equipped with an intricate and highly tuned inner guidance system that they can tap into using intuitive abilities.

Real psychics also use more than intuition to provide you with guidance, they combine their psychic abilities with various divination tools such as Tarot cards, ancient rune stones, crystals, numerology, and astrology to give clients personal insights.

To be able to perform such readings incorporating these tools requires years of study and mentorship to learn and master.

Psychics’ real powers enable them to find solutions and resolutions to obstacles a person may be facing now or in the future, which makes them so popular today.

Research also shows many people believe in the existence of psychic powers with a US Gallup survey revealing that three out of four Americans believe humans have psychic abilities.

Incredibly this against the backdrop of proven psychic fraud over the years which one would think would weaken the credibility of psychic claims.

Historical cases such as Lajos Pap the Hungarian spiritualist medium, who was faking animal appearances at seances comes to mind, or in more modern times self- described psychic James Hydrick was revealed to be a trickster, confessing his paranormal demonstrations were actually learnt in prison.

The age of the internet and the era of the online psychic network has also led to the emergence of the fake psychic.

Known for their tactics of ‘cold reading’ their only skill is to con their audiences from the start for financial gain.

However, to combat such activity many reputable sites such as Keena, Kasamba and California Psychics have brought in rigorous screening processes, with applicants having to fill in questionnaires, upload resume’s and have background checks.

Ensuring inexperienced psychic advisors and fakes are weeded out, so only the best make the cut.

Keena who employs 1700 plus psychics also monitors customer satisfaction to make sure their psychics are trustworthy and provide the best readings and advice to clients.

While California Psychics with two decades of experience, pride themselves on having one of the most rigorous screening processes of any reading sites, where prospective psychic readers must go through a four-stage process that can take up to a month.

They also include a 3-tiered system arranging their psychic readers in three specific categories ‘Popular’, ‘Preferred’ and ‘Premier’, with those in the preferred and premier listings in higher demand.

By online psychic networks using these screening processes, it offers clients a wide variety of psychic readings performed by some of the best in the business.

This allows for a trusted source of accurate psychic readings, leading to tangible benefits that come with such readings including; understanding your past, present, and future, getting in touch with loved ones who have passed on and providing guidance when it comes to matters of the heart.

Psychics offer a unique suite of services that can be helpful in times of need, but it is important to always do your research before you step into the psychic world!