What Are Types of Personal Injury?

Injuries can be painful and can impact any part of the body. Most of the time, injuries are unexpected and can change your life in an instance. When this happens, you need someone by your side that can help you get the care you need to move forward.

When you are injured in a car accident, fall on ice, or any other type of personal injury, it is important to understand the different types of personal injury. Not only do these vary in severity, but they also have different legal rights and remedies.

General Types of Personal Injury

Types of personal injury can be broken down into two general categories: slip and fall accidents and car accidents. In slip and fall accidents, the victim slips and falls on a surface such as ice or snow, resulting in trauma to their body. Car accidents occur when someone is driving, and they are in a collision with another vehicle. This type of accident can result in serious injuries, including paralysis or even death.

Regardless of what kind of injury you experience, a personal injury attorney can aid you know your legal rights. Common injuries consist of:

1. Soft Tissue Injuries

Soft tissue injuries are some of the most prevalent types of injuries. The sudden blow of a car accident can cause your body to move and bend in ways it was not designed to do. When this happens, you may suffer strains or sprains. Whiplash, which occurs when the head all of a sudden whips backward and then forward, is one of the most prevalent injuries after a car accident.

Soft tissue injuries are also prevalent after slip and fall accidents. Lacerations, bumps, and bruises can create short-term pain but sometimes heal on their own without medical attention.

2. Broken Bones

Our bones support our bodies and help us move. They are strong and can withstand quite a bit of force. But they are not indestructible. Bones can break when they experience too much force or when they move in an unnatural direction.

Broken bones can be painful. In a lot of cases, the injury will not totally heal. It is not uncommon for an individual to experience pain months or years after the injury. Crush injuries happen when the bones sustain extreme force. These injuries may require extensive reconstructive surgery or amputation.

3. Traumatic Brain Injuries

There are two types of brain injuries– traumatic brain injuries and non-traumatic brain injuries. Non-traumatic brain injuries are caused by an internal source, such as bacteria or a blood clot. Traumatic brain injuries happen as a result of trauma. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, there are over 235,000 hospitalizations because of traumatic brain injuries per year. The AANS estimates that between 50 and 70 percent of TBIs are the result of a car accident.

Traumatic brain injuries can vary from a minor concussion to a major, life-threatening injury. You should always get immediate medical care if you suspect a brain injury. Long-term effects of a TBI consist of:

Memory loss

Headaches

Difficulty concentrating

Dizziness

Sensory problems

4. Spinal Cord Injuries

The spinal cord transfers messages from the brain to the rest of the body. It runs from the base of the skull to the top of the tailbone. The spine surrounds the spinal cord and protects it from harm. A spinal cord injury happens as a result of serious trauma to the spinal cord. This is usually the result of a hard hit or a penetrating injury to the spinal cord.

Spinal cord injuries can threaten and truly derail a person’s life. In most cases, spinal cord injuries will result in full or partial paralysis. After a spinal cord injury, the individual will usually need to rely on adaptive devices such as wheelchairs to move around.

5. Psychological Injuries

Psychological injuries are frequently overlooked after an injury. Too often, people dismiss signs of a psychological injury as a “normal” response to an accident. And while some stress or anxiety is normal after an accident, feelings that interfere with your day-to-day life are not.

Anxiety, PTSD, and depression can happen after any kind of accident but are more common after severe or life-threatening accidents. For example, an individual may experience PTSD after a car rollover or after a dog attack. Common signs of psychological injuries consist of:

Difficulty sleeping

Intense fear or worrying that interferes with your everyday activities

Irritability

An overwhelming feeling of sadness

Brain fog

Trouble concentrating

Never ignore mental health problems. If you are having trouble moving on after an accident, a licensed mental health professional can help you receive appropriate care.

Workplace Injuries

Workplace injuries are a common occurrence in the United States. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021, there were an estimated 1.5 million workplace injuries, including 1.1 million job-related injuries and 467,000 non-job-related injuries.

Types of workplace injuries can include carpal tunnel, back pain, blackouts, bruises, and sprains. Workplace accidents can also cause mental health problems such as stress and anxiety, which can lead to further health problems.

If you are injured on the job, don’t wait to speak with an attorney about your legal rights. The sooner you contact an attorney, the better chance you have of getting the compensation you deserve.

What to do when injured:

Immediately call 911 or your local emergency number. Do not try to walk or stand up yourself. You may be injured further if you move. Try to determine where the accident occurred. Write down the location, if possible. This will help you remember where to go for help later on. Take pictures or videos of the scene of the accident. This may be helpful if there is a lawsuit involved. Be sure to document any injuries you may have sustained in the accident, including any pain, bruising or swelling. This information can be helpful in filing a claim with your insurance company or in court if necessary.

Moving on from an injury is hard; dealing with the financial effects can seem overwhelming. If your injury was due to someone else’s negligence, you may be eligible for financial compensation. California personal injury lawyers such as Drake Law Group can assess your situation and help you decide whether you should seek a personal injury case. If you were recently injured, don’t wait. Get in touch with a seasoned personal injury lawyer for more information.