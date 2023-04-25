The Types of Free Spins Available in Online Casinos – 2023 Guide

For many years, one of the most popular casino bonuses have been free spins. These are online chips that allow you to play slots and win more or less money on them. Casinos offer their players spins in different ways, and the spins themselves can differ from each other. So, let’s take a look at the most important information about these bonuses.

Page Contents





Free Spins – What are They?

When you play at the casino on online slots, your task is to choose the amount of the stake and bet your own money. Imagine if you could do the same, but without spending any money. If you were in a casino in Las Vegas, it would look like an employee or owner of the casino would come to you and gives you special coins to play slot machines. So you don’t have to play with your money, and with the help of these chips, you will still be able to place real bets. Of course, there are no such situations in land-based casinos. But it looks completely different in online casinos. Here you can get a lot of free spins which are a chance to win real money. They are virtual, have a fixed value, and replace the money in the slots. If you want to know more or find free spins online, check this list https://gry-hazardowe-za-darmo.com/darmowe-spiny/.

What are the Types of Spins?

Basically, free spins can be divided into 2 main groups:

For real money: these are chips for playing in online casinos with which you can actually win money on slot machines. They are only available at online casinos. You can get them through bonuses, promotions.

For fun: these are chips that are only for fun, simulating a real game. They are available in online slots in the demo version. They can be found on gambling sites, casinos or mobile applications.

Spins with Bonus Terms

When we talk about free spins in online casinos, they also can be different in terms of wagering conditions:

Wagering of winnings is required – if you have won money from free spins, then it needs to be wagered additionally at the casino. It is up to the casino to decide how big the bonus wagering requirements can be: x25, x30, x35, x40, x50, or more. Your free spins winnings must then be wagered xx times in the casino.

No wagering requirements – this kind of promotion means that the winnings from the free spins are credited to your main casino account straight away. You can then withdraw them or use them for further betting.

What Is the Difference Between Free Spins?

Of course, there are many factors that make one free spins game completely different from another. Here are the most important ones:

For whom: free spins can be divided into those that are offered to new casino customers and those who already have an account at the casino.

Allocation: free spins cannot be used on every game. The casino always assigns them to a specific game. Therefore, in one promotion 20 free spins will be on Book of Dead, and in the other promotion 30 free spins will be on Mega Fortune.

Spin value: as you know, free spins replace cash on slots. However, they can have completely different values. They can give us a bet of 0.10, 0.20, 0.25, or 0.50 euros.

Spins expiry date: when we get free spins, these have a specific expiry date. This means that they must be played for a maximum of 24 hours, 3, 5, 7, or 10 days. After that, they are removed from the account.

Wagering conditions: as mentioned above, winnings from free spins must then be wagered at the casino or they will go straight to your main account.

How Can You Get Free Spins?

Free spins also differ in how they can be claimed at the casino.

Welcome offer As a new player, you can take advantage of the welcome offer at the casino. You then make a deposit and claim the cash bonus and free spins. No deposit bonus As a new player, you can claim free spins only for signing in and activating the account. Reload bonus This offer is similar to the welcome offer. Your task is to make a deposit and get free spins with it. Placing bets Many free spins offers are related to betting. It looks like you have to place bets of 100 euros to get 20 free spins. Log in to the casino Some casinos have offers for regular and active players. Log in to your account and you will get 1 free spin. Lotteries Lotteries are organized in casinos. There are usually two types: you get a lottery ticket for the deposit or the bets you place. At the end there is a draw where there can also be free spins. Tournaments The casino offers various tournaments where you place bets on selected games and earn points. The higher your place in the leaderboard, the better will be your rewards. Most of the time it’s the free spins. Loyalty programs Many casinos have loyalty programs where you earn points for deposits, bets and tasks. The more points, the higher the level in the program. With each level you get rewards including free spins.

Summary

As you can see, free spins are very interesting casino bonuses that have been very popular among players for years. Their biggest advantage is the fact that they are free – you do not have to pay for them (a deposit is not included). At the same time, they allow you to play without risk, winning more or less money. Although they are different, they are very easy to use. Casinos like to give them to players because, on the one hand, they encourage you to set up an account in the welcome offer, and on the other hand, they are able to keep the player in the casino for longer, encouraging him to be more active. That is why free spins are the top 1 bonus in all casinos today.

If you want to know the main benefits and characteristics of free spins click here.