Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Pre-order, Discount, All Schedule

The trine 4 is going to launch the fourth installment for the Trine series which is The Nightmare Prince. Fans were waiting for the fourth part to play on their devices. This time Trine returns in 2.5D however before this one they are were 2D.

You will get to explore uniquely designed levels in beautiful 2.5D, from breathtaking ruins to tranquil birch groves. Addition with Local and online multiplayer where you can Play with up to 4 players online or in local co-op.

Captivating storytelling is amazing that follows the story of a haunted prince as you journey through magical fairytale landscapes inhabited by nightmarish foes. You will get dynamic puzzle-solving to Solve environmental puzzles with challenges tailored to the number of players.

Completely revamped combat system to tackle enemies and boss fights with an enriched combat system, fresh challenges, and thrilling action! Abundant skill trees and Unlock diverse abilities and amazing new skills. This time it comes with an enchanting soundtrack to Enjoy a wondrous soundtrack with songs that bring life to each new environment.

Pre-Orders with Discount

Return to the magic of 2.5D with the newest addition to the Trine series – the nightmare prince, which comes with $29.99 on Pre-Order. If you are looking for Trine: Ultimate Collection then Get all four Trine games along with exclusive bonus content! Just only $49.99 one Pre-Orde

Brief Details about Trine 4

What is it? – A platform-puzzle fairytale where you’re a wizard, a thief And a knight.

Expect to pay: $30/£25

Developer – Frozenbyte

Publisher – Modus Games

Reviewed on – GeForce GTX 1650, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 8 GB RAM

Multiplayer – Yes, cooperative

Genres – Adventure game, Platform game

Switch, and PC Availability – Available October 8th on PS4, Xbox One,, and PC

Launch and Release Times for Trine 4 and Trine

Digital releases will occur as follows

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Steam, GOG:

06:00 PDT, Oct 8 – San Francisco Time

09:00 EDT, Oct 8 – New York Time

14:00 GMT+1, Oct 8 – London Time

16:00 GMT+3, Oct 8 – Helsinki Time

Xbox One:

21:00 PDT, Oct 7 – San Francisco Time

00:00 EDT, Oct 8 – New York Time

00:00 GMT+1, Oct 8 – London Time

00:00 GMT+3, Oct 8 – Helsinki Time

Frequently Asked Questions | Trine 4

Q: How do I get the cloth poster?

A: If you have pre-ordered Trine 4 or Trine: Ultimate Collection from a participating retailer in Canada, the European region, or Australia, you should have received your cloth poster when you picked up your game, or in the mail when your game was shipped to you. And you can be redeemed

Q: How do I get Toby’s Dream DLC Level?

A: Toby’s Dream (An optional DLC level in Trine 4) launch day access is only available for pre-orders of Trine 4 and Trine: Ultimate Collection. If you did not pre-order Trine 4 or Trine: Ultimate Collection, then you will be able to play Toby’s Dream when it is made available free to all users later this year.

Conclusion

Before coming to this post, maybe you’ve visited another post related to this. finally, the game is rolling out on the 8th of October which is tomorrow. A lot of fans of Trine 4 have already played this game and this if the fourth installment to the game and for now, it seems fans are not quite happy with the new series to the game.

But this not fair to judge the game for you. It on you if that gives you some good vides or bad vides after playing. Share your experience with the previous installment of this game and what is the thing you are expecting on this one. Drop your thoughts in the comment section below.