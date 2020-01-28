Trendy Kurtas To Add A Sliver Of Tradition To Your Closet

“Change is constant, not when it comes to Kurtas.” Kurta has been the soul of traditional wear for men all through our history, but it has reached beyond Indian culture and demographics. Be it a family gathering, wedding ceremony or festive occasions, Kurta has always been on the top of the list for Indian men.

For those who like to look great and feel comfortable at the same time, kurta has been their preferred choice. It offers various options in design, patterns, fabric, that you can choose from. There’s a diverse number of options when it comes to buying men’s kurtas online, which lets you carry different looks.

Kurta is something that can never go wrong. Thanks to the uniqueness of Indian Clothing, Kurtas have gone global. Modest yet classy, the Kurta has grown from being comfort wear to a wardrobe essential. Take a look at these men’s kurtas online that would make you feel stylish and comfortable all day long!

Festive Vibes Favorite

Moonbeam Panel Kurta – Orange

Be it a pre-wedding function or a get together with your friends, men’s kurta are always in fashion. Bring out your party look in a traditional way showcasing ethnicity in a distinct yet subtle manner. Bright coloured kurta for men are trendy at offices and workplaces during significant festivals. This rust-toned moonbeam panel kurta showcases a mandarin collar and multiple front panels with minute accents for a dash of detail. If you are searching for men’s kurta online, have a look at this cotton brocade kurta. Eccentric and glamorous, match it with mute toned pyjama, and your festive look is complete!

Be Unique With Prints

Celestial Kurta

Kurtas are a blessing in disguise during the summers. This Negombo Celestial Kurta presents a canvas of ivory with printed flowers all over it. Wear it on special occasions or on just a regular sunny day to bring your playful side out. Pair it with denim or put on a vest coat over it for a brunch outfit, and finish the look with comfortable footwear. When you look for men’s kurtas online this summer, do check out this simple yet playful kurta and complete your relaxed look!

Be Ready To Paint The Town Red

Front Pleat Kurta – Red

If you like to keep your style comfortable and straightforward during festive party occasions, this Front Pleat Kurta in Red is made just for you. It features pleats near the placket and a flower emblem at the back. Blend it with a pair of pyjamas and sandals, team it up with a Nehru jacket, and you are all set to make heads turn through the season. If you face difficulty deciding the kind of kurta you want while you search for men’s kurtas online, take a look at front pleat cotton kurtas, they can never go wrong!

Be Different With Stripes

Vipasa Kurta

Bespoke and fun, this Vipasa Kurta gives full comfort and a laid back look for those to have a minimalist hidden in them. Skip the collar this season and bring home this collarless striped kurta with Potli buttons with an embroidered bull at the back for a hint of detail. Your companion for a lazy day or a fun night with your closed one, be yourself in this cotton outfit. Pair it with a mute toned pyjama or loose pants and kick it off with casual footwear. If you are someone who does not like loud outfits, do a search for men’s kurtas online and purchase this striped kurta to add that certain something to your mood!

Be Comfortable, Be You

Chandni Chowk Kurta – Charcoal

If you are planning to go casual, make sure your kurta is simple, away from any flamboyance. Wearing a kurta on a casual outing is indeed a very refreshing look. This Chandni Chowk Kurta with full sleeves and a slim cut offers a Nehru collar, has fun contrast details at the cuff, and a red embroidered star at the back. Pair it with a dhoti and Jutis for a formal look or with jeans when you hang out with your friends. Grab this among the new range of men’s kurtas online and let comfort be the heart of what you wear!

Everyone is uniquely different, just like these kurtas. Try out these styles when you are updating your wardrobe from available men’s kurtas online to feel in sync with your traditions and still have a modern look. Don’t limit your wardrobe to T-shirts, trousers and suits. Discover thousands of men’s kurtas online and experiment with your outfit to get the perfect look. Find the ideal attire from top brands like Nicobar and complete your selection of casual and trendy kurtas and accessories.