Treat Your Dog with CBD: Top 4 Reasons to Invest in Your Pup’s Health

Like humans, pets like dogs can get the same benefits while using cannabidiol (CBD). Manufacturers offer different cannabidiol products for pets, including treats, oil, and topicals. However, treats are popular among many brands, considering their ease of use. But do these treats actually support your pup’s health? Below is a guide on these dog treats with vital details you should know.

What are CBD Treats, and How Do They Work for Your Pet?

CBD dog treats are edibles specifically designed for pets to consume. They typically contain cannabidiol as their primary active ingredient. An example of common ingredients found in most of these dog treats includes phytocannabinoid-rich broad-spectrum organic hemp oil, glycerin, citrus pectin, dextrin, flaxseed oil, gum Arabic, vitamin E, and sodium alginate. The specific ingredients may vary slightly depending on the flavor.

In these dog treats, the cannabidiol compound typically enters the digestive tract, where it is broken down. From there, it undergoes metabolism in the liver and is converted into a form that the body cells can utilize.

A recent study shows that this biological compound interacts with the endocannabinoid receptors in dogs’ peripheral and central nervous systems. This is why your furry friends may experience a calming effect or pain relief throughout their bodies. It is important to note that these edibles can provide lasting effects and are ideal for treating dogs’ acute and chronic wellness issues.

Top 4 Reasons to Buy these Dog Treats

The cannabidiol market can have unethical individuals offering poor-quality products. That is why you should be extra cautious when purchasing and researching a brand before considering its products. These cannabidiol dog treats are high-grade and contain safe components for your pet.

The manufacturer took over a year to create treats that suit a dog’s digestive system. Pet owners are also happy with the treats for helping their pets calm. Below is why you should consider purchasing CBD dog treats.

Joint mobility: CBD dog treats have been shown to have significant benefits for dogs suffering from joint issues, such as arthritis. There are many different brands of cannabidiol treats available on the market, but it’s important to find one that is high-quality and reliable. For instance, FAB CBD is a brand that is known for creating tasty dog treats that use cannabidiol’s anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties to help improve joint mobility and alleviate pain in dogs. These treats made by them are formulated with broad-spectrum cannabidiol, which means they contain no THC and are safe for your pup’s health. By providing your furry friend with such types of treats, you may notice a positive change in their overall demeanor, including better sleep quality and a greater sense of calm. Decreasing Anxiety: Cannabidiol has become a popular natural remedy for various health conditions, including anxiety in pets and humans. As this biological compound contains anxiolytic properties, it can interact with the endocannabinoid system, which regulates various physiological processes such as mood and stress. That means it can produce a sense of calmness and relaxation, which can help ease anxiety symptoms in pets. CBD dog treats are a convenient way to administer CBD to dogs and can be particularly helpful for pets suffering from separation anxiety, noise phobia, or other anxiety-related issues. Inhibiting the risk of Cancers: CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in the hemp plant that has been found to have many potential health benefits for pets, including slowing the progress of cancerous tumors. Plus, its anti-tumor properties can help to prevent the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Giving your pet cannabidiol dog treats can slow the progression of cancerous tumors and improve their quality of life. Available in favorite flavors: The treats include peanut butter, fun apple, and crunchy or fruity flavor, and your pet will love these. You can use them to enhance calmness in your furry friend when agitated, for example, due to loud noise. The treats are also helpful when training your pet.

Use them as rewards when it acts accordingly. Moreover, they can serve as a fun snack when out for exercise. They have a great texture, not too soft or too hard, making them ideal for all dogs.

Consideration Before Buying These Treats

If you wish to buy dog treats, here are six important points to consider:

Always consult a veterinarian: Your veterinarian has access to your pet’s complete medical history and understands their individual health needs and any potential allergies they may have. If you are considering using these dog treats for your pet, it is recommended that you consult with your veterinarian first. This can help minimize the likelihood of any possible side effects and ensure that your pet is receiving the appropriate dosage and treatment.

Pick premium quality CBD brands: When purchasing cannabidiol dog treats, it’s essential to choose a reputable brand that has earned a strong reputation for producing high-quality and effective cannabidiol products. By selecting a trusted brand, you can be more confident that you are getting value for your money and providing your pet with a safe and effective treatment option.

Third-party lab tests: When selecting CBD products, it is crucial to prioritize those that have been third-party tested. These tests provide unbiased analyses of the ingredients in cannabidiol products and can indicate important information such as potency, purity, and overall quality.

Read types, strengths and instruction: When it comes to cannabidiol products, there are three main types: isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum, each with its own level of effectiveness. Broad-spectrum CBD is a type of cannabidiol that contains all the beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant, except for THC. When selecting cannabidiol dog treats, it is important to consider the strength and dosage. High-dosage treats are generally recommended for pets with chronic or severe medical issues, while lower doses may be appropriate for general wellness or mild symptoms

How Much CBD Treats Should You Give Your Dog?

Cannabidiol treatment depends on the size of your dog. The maximum amount you should give your pet is two treats per day, and this can go low to halve treats. Many cannabidiol companies have recommendation charts for CBD treats, which ultimately helps you decide what dosages are suitable for your dogs.

FAQs

Are these dog treats legal?

According to the 2018 Farm Bill that became law, these dog treats are legal federally. CBD is also legal in some states. Ensure you check the cannabidiol regulations in your area before purchasing CBD treats for dogs to avoid trouble with the authorities.

How many CBD treats can I give my dog?

The dose depends on the size of your pet. It can range from half a treat to two treats. Check the product packaging for dosage guidelines.

Final Thoughts

CBD dog treats are edibles to consider for your pet. They contain safe components for your pet, including cannabidiol. They have a delicious flavor for dogs, and the pack comes with a dosage chart. The treats also undergo third-party testing to ensure your furry buddy ingests safe, pure ingredients. You can check the lab report on the brand’s website. So, what is your opinion about these dog treats?