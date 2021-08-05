How to Treat Rust that Affects Your Car?

No matter how hard you try, you cannot really keep your car away from rusting. Even the nicest sword eventually rust! If you love hitting roads quite often, getting in contact with a puddle will be a common thing for your car. This is also the most common reason for rust.

Ignoring and avoiding rust can send your car to an early grave. However, you can save it if you stop it from spreading and decreasing your car’s extra life. If you have spotted a few signs of corrosion, read more to repair a small rust hole in the car.

Why does Rust Occur?

Your car body is made up of iron. When it comes in contact with water or moisture, it oxidises. The end process of the oxidation of metal is known as rust. Since oxygen and iron have opposite charges, it ends in a chemical reaction that produces iron oxide.

Manufacturers use galvanized steel in modern cars to avoid this process. This is why it is less susceptible to corrosion. The metallic components are drilled, cut and then drilled again during the manufacturing process of the vehicle. This reduces the risk of rusting caused by wet conditions. However, it is still a major concern for every car owner.

Corrosion occurs due to high humidity and salty conditions.

Types of Car Rust

Before learning how to prevent rust in the car, let’s find out the types of rust that can damage your car.

Stage 0

When it comes to car rusting, Stage 0 is the ideal baseline where there is no sign of rust spots. It is difficult to spot any paint bubbling, cracking, pitting or etching. You need not worry as there is no visible sign. However, keep the surface clean to avoid any kind of corrosion.

Stage 1

It is the starting of the rust formation on the top layer of your car surface. At this stage, there will be a few visible signs of corrosion and rust. Getting surface rust is easy, however, ignoring it can lead to a bigger problem for the future.

Stage 2

In this stage, the degradation of the metallic component has started. You can notice the bubbling on the painted areas. This is because of the reaction between oxygen and iron underneath the paint. It will cause a rough texture. If left ignored, it can affect the other parts of the car body.

Stage 3

This is the last stage of car rust. The metal has been heavily damaged due to rust. This stage often leads to car body replacement entirely. To avoid such expenses, get it repaired on Stage 1 or 2.

How to Treat Rust?

Removing rust in the initial stage is easier compared to the last stage. With just three ingredients you can get rid of rust damage on your car body.

Ingredients

Sandpaper

Anti-rust primer

Touch-up car paint

Process

It’s time to fix a rust hole in your car body if you have started noticing them. Let’s go!

1. Wash the area thoroughly and get rid of all the grease and dirt on the surface. To prevent any further damage, make sure to thoroughly clean the area.

2. Let it dry completely and with the help of masking tape, secure the paintwork around the damaged area.

3. Rub the rusted area with the help of dry sandpaper. Do not scrub too hard. Put a reasonable amount of pressure that will help you in getting rid of the rust and not damage the material.

4. Once the surface is thoroughly rubbed, remove the masking tape and wipe off all the dust with a clean cloth.

5. Coat the sanded area with an anti-rust primer to avoid further damage. Let it completely dry.

5. Coat a touch-up car paint to secure the treated area.

To increase the life of your car, it is important to get it regularly repaired and maintained from ActonServiceCentre.co.uk. Car Service Centres will analyze and get rid of all the car-related problems. An annual car servicing helps in adding more years to your car.

Ways to Prevent Rust

To increase the lifespan of your car, it is important to keep it away from rust and corrosion. Here are a few ways that can help you prevent rust.

Rinse & Dry: People living in a coastal area or places with adverse weather conditions need to give their car a quick rinse. This will help in getting rid of all the dirt that might have settled on the car body. Dry it out to avoid any rust.

Coat of Wax: Applying a coat of wax helps in adding a protective layer to the body. This is an important step to keep your car away from moisture.

A Layer of Oil: Another best way to fight corrosion and rust is by applying oil. These oils are water-dispersant and help in driving out moisture from everywhere. Apply it with a smart straw on areas like hinges, joints and other hard-to-reach places.

Park in a Garage: Leaving your car outside in an unroofed area will give an ample amount of moisture to your car. Make sure you park your car under a roofed area.

FAQs

Can you stop your car from rusting?

Yes, it is possible. However, it depends on the type of rust being formed. With the help of sandpaper, you can get rid of rust and secure it with a primer, colour coat and clear. You can also replace the rusty part with a new one to stop the spread of the rust.

Should I fix the rust on my car?

It is easy and inexpensive to treat surface rust. Getting it fixed at an initial stage will be much better.

Does rust destroy the car?

If left ignored for a really long time, rust can ruin your car. This damage will not be fixed with some minor change. To avoid a huge dent in your pocket, take care of your car.

Bottom Line

The easiest way to maintain your car’s health is by regularly getting it serviced by the best car service provider in the UK. There are several mechanics who will guide you through the maintenance of your car. Learn more about car care tips to increase the life of your car. Do not let rust eat your car’s body completely!