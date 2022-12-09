Travelling Overseas? Here’s How to Make Your Calls Cheaper

If you’re planning on travelling overseas, one of the things you’ll need to think about is how to stay in touch with your loved ones back home. After all, with today’s technology, there’s no reason why you can’t keep in touch no matter where you are in the world.

However, if you’re not careful, staying in touch can end up being quite expensive. International calls can be pricey, and roaming charges for data can add up quickly. Fortunately, there are a few ways you can keep your costs down.

In this blog post, we’ll share some tips on how to make your calls cheaper when travelling overseas.

The best calling apps to use abroad

Viber

Viber is a VoIP and instant messaging app for smartphones. With Viber, you can make voice and video calls, send text messages, share photos and videos, and even play games with your friends. Viber is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

WeChat

WeChat is a messaging and calling app that allows you to connect with friends and family all over the world. The app offers a variety of features that make staying in touch with loved ones easy and convenient, including instant messaging, video calls, and more. With WeChat, you can make sure that you never miss a beat – no matter where you are in the world.

Hangouts

If you’re looking for a top-notch calling app, Hangouts is a great option. With Hangouts, you can make HD voice and video calls, as well as send texts, images, and emojis. Plus, Hangouts integrates with Google’s other products and services, so you can easily connect with your contacts who are also using Gmail, Calendar, or Drive.

Facetime

Facetime is one of the most popular video calling apps available today. It’s simple to use and works well on both iOS and Android devices. The app is free to download and use, but you’ll need to have a strong internet connection to make calls without dropouts or interruptions.

Tango

Tango is a calling app that allows you to make free calls and video calls to other Tango users. You can also use Tango to call landlines and mobile phones at low rates. Tango is available for iOS, Android, and Windows Phone.

Why international calling cards should be in your toolkit

“International calling cards are a great way to stay in touch with loved ones while abroad. They can be used to call any country in the world from almost any phone, and they’re typically much cheaper than using your regular cell phone plan.” PhonecardChoice.com

There are many different international calling cards on the market, so it’s important to compare rates before you purchase one. Some cards charge by the minute, while others have a flat rate for all calls.

Once you’ve found the right card for you, simply follow the instructions on the back of the card to start making calls. Enter the PIN number when prompted, and then dial the country code and phone number you wish to reach. It’s that easy!

So why not give an international calling card a try next time you travel abroad? They’re easy to use and can save you a lot of money on your phone bill.

How to choose the right international calling card

There are a few things to consider when choosing an international calling card, such as the rates, the countries you can call, and any additional features.

Rates: The first thing to consider is the rate you will be charged per minute. Calling cards will have a lower rate than your regular phone plan (sometimes up to 90%!), but rates will vary depending on the country you are calling. Make sure to compare rates before purchasing a calling card.

Countries: Another thing to consider is which countries you can call with the card. Some cards only work in specific countries, while others let you call anywhere in the world.

Choose a card that will work in the country or countries you need it for.

Mobile, Landline or Both: along with finding optimal rates and the country you also need to ensure that your calling card can call to the type of phone you want to connect to, do you need your calling card to call a fixed home line, mobile or both?

Hidden fees: most international calling cards come with additional fees, like connection fees, daily maintenance fees, etc., so you need to ensure that you read the fine print to make sure you are not overpaying.

While connection fees tend to provide some benefit to the customer in terms of offering a reduced per-minute calling rate, daily maintenance fees offer zero added benefit and just end of chewing through your credit.

My recommendation is to only use connection fee phone card if you are receiving a reduced rate and only if you are making calls that are longer in duration for example 40+ minutes, the longer the call the higher the savings.

Avoid any phone card that come with a daily maintenance fee.

Key questions to ask before purchasing an international calling card

Before purchasing an international calling card, it is important to consider the following key questions:

How much money do you want to spend? What is your purpose for using the card? Do you need a physical card, or can you use an app? What are the rates for the country you are calling? Is there a connection fee? What is the expiration date on the card? Are there any other fees associated with the card?

Conclusion

So, there you have it — a few tips on how to make your calls overseas cheaper. By following these simple tips, you can save yourself a lot of money on your next trip abroad. Do you have any other tips on how to make calling overseas cheaper? Share them with us in the comments below!