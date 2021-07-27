Travel to Atlantic City or Las Vegas for a Casino Weekend

Many people dream of visiting the United States and try their luck in a casino. From the most basic – to the most luxurious, these locations draw attention in movies and television programs. The adrenaline and emotion of a bet, combined with the glamor of a casino, are passionate. Any casino lover knows these sensations well.

Games represent, surprisingly, only a tiny portion of the allure of a casino. With restaurants, spas, shops, bars, museums, and theaters all in the exact location, some casino destinations ooze history and charm, while others are actual modern temples of glass and steel.

Let’s dive deeper into the two casino havens of the United States, Vegas and Atlantic City.

1- Atlantic City, United States

With twelve casinos currently active, Atlantic City, NJ, is the second city with the most gambling offers in the United States. Known as the Las Vegas of the east coast of the United States, the city is also famous for its boardwalk with amusement parks, shopping centers, restaurants, and, of course, casinos such as the Trump Taj Mahal hotel and its 160 gaming tables.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – United States

Located in Atlantic City, NJ, the Borgata was the first Las Vegas-style casino on the east coast of the United States. Guests staying at the hotel can enjoy the famous on-site restaurants, an extensive spa, and an outdoor swimming pool. This year’s North American summer, the Borgata Festival Park, an open-air concert hall, debuts at the venue. The hotel also has a private jet that flies guests only to 18 US cities.

Borgata also has an online section, meaning you can place your bets wherever you are, anywhere in the world. OLBG.com shows you how to get started with the betting experience at Borgata Casino from your laptop.

Tropicana Casino & Resort

If you are looking for a place to have fun beyond gambling, then Tropicana is the perfect place for you. The hotel and casino have one of Atlantic City’s most famous clubs and large gambling tables. The casino has several table games such as poker and blackjack, of course, and the great slot machines that are the sensation for those who want to enjoy. Drinks are accessible in the space at the casino’s payment area. Tropicana Casino is also located on Atlantic City’s famous boardwalk and offers hotel service.

Tropicana Casino & Resort has many positive reviews on the web. Many talk and appraise the good restaurant in the resort, the comfortable rooms and the clubs close by for those looking for a fun nights out.

Going to the casinos? Take the opportunity to check out the shops and the boardwalk

The boardwalk has been bustling since the beginning of its history, in 1870. Today, when walking along it, you can find all kinds of restaurants and activities. Walking along the Steel Pier, you can enjoy the attractions of the amusement park. It is also possible to enjoy the water or just watch the movement while sunbathing as it is a beach town.

Tax-free on clothing and shoes, Atlantic City is also a popular shopping destination. The Playground Pier shopping center has four floors filled with luxury brand stores. Plus, of course, cheaper places like Tanger Outlets, an outdoor shopping center that spans 15 city blocks. The boardwalk specialty stores are also great places to pick up gifts or buy souvenirs from your trip.

2) Las Vegas, United States

When it comes to casinos, no place in the world compares to Las Vegas. The city in Nevada, surrounded by the Mojave Desert, has more than 1,700 licensed gambling establishments and about 200,000 slot machines. The newest and most extravagant hotel-casinos are found on the Strip, the trendy stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard, with places like the Wynn, Venetian, and Bellagio, with games like blackjack, roulette, poker, and many others. North and south of the Strip, older casino hotels like the Freemont offer more moderate prices.

Bellagio – Las Vegas

This is without a doubt one of the most famous casinos in the world. The place has received the AAA Five Diamond award, and its restaurants have renowned chefs. Those staying at the hotel can book a room with a view of the Strip or rent one of the villas. The villas have two bedrooms equipped with a private pool and a 24-hour butler. The Bellagio art gallery always features exhibitions by some of the most famous artists, such as Picasso and Warhol.

Bellagio is one of the biggest casinos in Las Vegas with over 156.000 square meters of slots and different games to play at.

You might recognize the casino as it’s been in many famous movies such as, Ocean’s Thirteen, Ocean’s Eleven, and Focus with Will Smith.

The Cosmopolitan

Opened in 2010, the place has 3,000 rooms with open-air balconies, almost non-existent in Vegas. The site also has dozens of bars and restaurants. Unlike many places, the resort allows guests to bring their dogs and even has an area reserved for pets.

The Palms

Well-attended and full of celebrities, the Palms exposes sexuality. Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy magazine, for example, owns one of the hotel’s suites. Here, if you are unlucky in the game, you might find it in love.

Las Vegas beyond the casinos

It is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts.

While most people associate Las Vegas with glamor and fun, the city is also ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Thousands of tourists visit the site each year to climb rocks and boulders in Red Rock Canyon, which is less than half an hour’s drive from the Strip. Other popular attractions are Valley of Fire park for hiking and Mount Charleston for skiing and snowboarding. Within hours of the city, visitors can easily reach the Grand Canyon, Death Valley, Joshua Tree, and other national parks for weekend getaways.

World-class shows for all tastes

Home to six Cirque du Soleil shows, Broadway hits, and burlesque shows, as well as numerous performances by famous comedians and magicians, Las Vegas certainly has something for every taste. Some of the most popular shows are Zumanity, Love – Beatles, Blue Man Group, Lion King, and Le Reve. In addition to the permanent events on the Strip, there is always a wide selection of shows in the city’s cultural spaces.

These two destinations will surprise you on your casino trip. Both Las Vegas and Atlantic City offer much more than a game night; they offer entertainment, shows, and many opportunities to get to know the region, as they are very well located points.