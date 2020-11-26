7 Best Travel Destinations for Casino Lovers – 2020 Guide

Whether you are a seasoned casino player looking for new casino trip ideas or you are considering visiting an actual, physical casino for the first time in your life, taking a look at the following suggestions might just give you inspiration for your next trip.

When it comes to choosing the best casino holiday destination there are hundreds of options from historical European cities to sun-baked Caribbean islands. We have prepared a couple of tips for you but the choice is yours.

Our guest author Boross Örs who is both a casino and travel enthusiast gave us some classical and some surprising casino travel destination suggestions.

1. Land-based casinos in Hungary

In case you don’t fancy a trip abroad but you would rather stay in Budapest or visit another town in Hungary, check out the kaszinok.online website for an up to date list of land-based casinos in Hungary. However, if you are up for a foreign trip here are some of the best casino places around the world.

2. Las Vegas

As a casino fan, you must consider a trip to Las Vegas if you haven’t visited the gambling capital of the world yet. There is nothing comparable to a city that must be the greatest of its kind emerging from the desert. Visiting Vegas – perhaps the best casino holiday destination in the world – is not as difficult or pricey as it once was. Since the application for ESTA is available for Hungarians, sorting out your travel authorization to the USA is a breeze.

Once there the hotel and eating options are endless and the entertainment is world-class. Between spins at one of the thousands of slot machines or games at the poker table, you can take an epic helicopter ride to visit the Grand Canyon or enjoy a Cirque du Soleil or David Copperfield show in one of Vegas’ legendary resort hotels.

Depending on what sort of casino experience you are after you can choose the ideal place to base yourself. You can stay around Fremont street in downtown Las Vegas where you won’t need a car to get around. Stay and play at Las Vegas’ oldest casino, the Golden Nugget, and get a traditional experience. However, if you are more into the glamour of the famous Las Vegas strip there are plenty of options to choose from as well. Some of the most famous casino hotels there are the MGM, Caesars Palace, and the Bellaggio.

3. Monte Carlo

Another classic casino kingdom is the mini-state of Monaco. Here you can find glamour in every aspect of life. Take a walk near the marina and admire the luxury yachts or play side by side with high rollers at one of Monte Carlo’s top casinos.

Apart from this being a gambling trip, you could spend an amazing sun holiday nearby at the Ligurian or French Riviera. However, if you are after something really special, visit at the time of the Formula 1 Grand Prix or the Canne Film Festival and you might very well spot some celebrities.

4. Macau

Are you ready to take on the biggest casino hotspot of Asia? Look no further than Macau. The former Portuguese colony was transferred back to China in 1999, yet many aspects of European life still remain. So, if you are after some gambling and perhaps want to take a lighter version of mainland China, visit the Macau peninsula for an authentic gambling experience.

Some of the best casino experiences in Macau can be found at the Venetian Macau, which is the biggest casino resort in the world (and yes, larger than the Venetian in Vegas), the Sands or the Grand Lisboa, which is more about actual gambling than glitz.

5. Niagara Falls

You have already been to Vegas but love the North American casino experience? Why don’t you check out Niagara Falls? It is just a hop away from New York. Take a sightseeing or shopping trip to New York and add some excitement by visiting some of the casinos at Niagara Falls, either on the US or the Canadian side.

There is a huge contrast between the view of the almighty waterfall and the neon lights of the casinos and bars on the Canadian side of the border so all your senses are going to be pleased at once. Check out the Fallsview Casino or the Casino Niagara for the best experiences but don’t forget to take your passport!

6. London

Most people don’t think of London when they are planning a gambling trip. However, the megacity boasts some of the best casinos in Europe.

The largest of all UK casinos is the 65,000 square feet Aspers Casino Westfield Stratford City which features the most slot machines and table games all in one place in the whole country. If it is not the size but the quality that impresses you, try out the Ritz Club. This casino is pure luxury and playing here you will feel like royalty.

7. Lisbon

Portugal has never been more popular with tourists than now. But apart from catching some sun on the Algarve, drinking Port wine in Porto, or climbing volcanoes in Madeira, there is a fantastic casino to visit around Lisbon. You can take a direct flight between Budapest and Lisbon using Ryanair, Wizzair, or TAP Portugal.

Casino Estoril is just on the outskirts of the Portugal capital Lisbon and it is actually the largest casino in Europe. It has been in operation since 1916 and it is said to have been the hideout place for spies and fugitive royals during WW2. Here you can play over 1,200 different table games and slots and you can gorge on the famous Portuguese cuisine and wines at one of the 10 bars and restaurants this casino features.

Conclusion

No matter what your budget, style, or experience is there are plenty of land-based casinos to choose from around the world. Traditional to glitzy, cosy to giant, small stake, or high roller you will find a casino that suits you somewhere between Budapest and Las Vegas.